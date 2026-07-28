Kashim Shettima Jr., son of Nigeria's Vice President, addressed the City Boy Movement Lagos Chapter inauguration on Tuesday

The APC-aligned youth movement held its Lagos State EXCO inauguration with Shettima Jr. listed as co-patron

His appearance at the political rally stirred reactions online, with Nigerians divided over the APC's 2027 mobilisation strategy

Vice President Kashim Shettima's son, Kashim Shettima Jr., stepped into the spotlight on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, when he delivered a speech at the City Boy Movement Lagos Chapter inauguration in Lagos.

The event, held indoors against an APC party backdrop, marked the official unveiling of the movement's Lagos State Executive Committee (EXCO). Shettima Jr., who served as co-patron of the movement, also addressed the gathering.

VP Kashim Shettima’s son speaks at City Boy Movement event in Lagos. Credit: abat/lagosjuction

Source: Instagram

In his remarks, the Vice President's son rallied those present around the movement's broader goals, framing it as a collective effort toward national development and a better future for the next generation.

"This movement is for every single one of us, and this movement is to make this country greater, is to make this country more comfortable," he told the audience. "The country that we all dream of having, and all dream of having our children living in."

Shettima Jr. Calls for Continued Effort

Without naming President Bola Tinubu directly, the speech carried clear undertones of support for the administration's continuity, with Shettima Jr. urging attendees to sustain their energy going into the next political cycle.

"I would like to further encourage everybody to keep up putting the effort that we are putting in, and always know that we can always do more," he said. "So let's keep on working on the City Boy Movement, and by grace of God, we will be victorious at the end of the journey."

Reactions as Kashim Shettima's son attends City Boy Movement event in Lagos. Credit: kashimshettima

Source: Twitter

Watch Kashim Shettima Jr.'s speech at the City Boy Movement Lagos inauguration:

Reactions to the City Boy Movement Rally

The footage circulated widely online and drew a mixed bag of responses from Nigerians on Instagram. Read the comments below:

@mr_fash_f commented:

"Everybody just de fix him pikin for limelight hustle oo for this life 😂"

@texas__101 wrote:

"Together it is done #2027 history we be made. At this moment Continuity stands for All Progressive Congress across the State to remain focused because united we stand not to divide @officialasiwajubat #WeMove 🇳🇬 #movement"

@bigtbaba observed:

"Na so so inauguration dem Dey do for APC?"

@booda_akanniii said:

"See level of preparedness of APC for election and there is Obi in one corner eating corn for traffic with Randy Peter and Mama Pee If you no prepare, you go fail"

Shettima reacts to xenophobic violence

Legit.ng previously reported that Vice-President Kashim Shettima challenged South Africa to remember who funded its freedom, telling ECOWAS leaders that Nigerian students had money taken from their scholarship allowances to bankroll anti-apartheid liberation movements across Southern Africa.

Shettima made the remarks on Monday, July 20, while addressing the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Sierra Leone, where he pushed for a united West African response to xenophobic violence targeting African migrants in South Africa, Daily Trust reports.

Source: Legit.ng