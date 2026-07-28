Federal Government invests ₦3.6 billion to support 200,000 tailors through the SUPA Programme

ITF introduces new business incubation model for sustainable artisan development and reduced reliance on foreign skills

Screening underway for candidates to ensure genuine artisans benefit from government-backed support initiatives

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has approved ₦3.6 billion to support about 200,000 tailors under the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) Programme, in a major push to strengthen small businesses, expand employment opportunities and build a globally competitive artisan workforce.

The intervention, targeted at one of Nigeria’s largest artisan groups, forms part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to improve technical and vocational skills while helping small enterprises grow into sustainable businesses.

Nigerian fashion designers to get N3.6 billion to boost their businesses. Credit: Cavan Images

Source: Getty Images

Screening begins for 2026 beneficiaries

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr Afiz Ogun, announced the approval during the nationwide screening of applicants for the 2026 edition of the SUPA Programme in Abuja.

According to him, the screening exercise is designed to ensure that only genuine artisans benefit from the initiative.

Applicants are being assessed not only based on their documentation but also on their practical skills, commitment to the trade and readiness to undergo further training.

Ogun noted that the programme, which was launched in 2024, aims to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign artisans by equipping local professionals with modern technical and entrepreneurial skills.

Why FG changed the support model

The ITF has replaced its previous practice of distributing starter packs after discovering that many beneficiaries sold the equipment they received instead of using it to establish businesses.

To address this challenge, the government has introduced a business incubation model that focuses on long-term sustainability rather than one-off empowerment.

Under the new arrangement, beneficiaries will receive industrial-grade sewing machines, specialised tailoring equipment, business signboards, mentorship and technical support to help them build and expand viable enterprises.

The new approach is expected to improve accountability while increasing the success rate of businesses established through the programme.

More than equipment for beneficiaries

Beyond providing tools, the programme is designed to create multiple pathways for participants after completing their training.

According to Ogun, beneficiaries will have opportunities for structured business incubation, job placements and even international employment where applicable.

The ITF is also developing a digital marketplace that will connect certified artisans directly with customers, making it easier for Nigerians to access skilled professionals while helping artisans secure more business opportunities.

How to apply

Interested applicants are required to participate in the ongoing screening process organised by the Industrial Training Fund.

During the screening, applicants are evaluated on their documentation, practical skills, dedication to the tailoring profession and willingness to complete the training programme.

President Bola Tinubu approves N3.6 billion for 200,000 tailors nationwide. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

Successful candidates will be selected to participate in the 2026 edition of the SUPA Programme and benefit from the government-backed business support initiative.

With 200,000 artisans expected to benefit, the ₦3.6 billion intervention represents one of the largest targeted investments in Nigeria’s tailoring sector, underscoring the Federal Government’s commitment to empowering skilled workers, creating jobs and supporting the growth of micro and small businesses across the country.

FG unveils employment portal for 26,961 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has launched the online registration portal for Phase III of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI), with plans to train 26,961 unemployed Nigerians in 70 high-demand skills as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and boost entrepreneurship nationwide.

The programme, which will run across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is expected to commence in August 2026 after the registration process is completed.

Speaking during the launch, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Dingyadi, said the initiative is designed to equip unemployed Nigerians with practical, market-driven skills that can lead to employment or self-reliance.

Source: Legit.ng