MC Oluomo has come under intense online scrutiny after a public social media exchange involving Afrobeats star Davido

The exchange is linked to a growing political dispute ahead of the upcoming Osun governorship election

Nigerians have since flooded social media with reactions, fueling widespread debate and curiosity over the unfolding drama

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has found himself at the centre of an online storm after Afrobeats superstar Davido publicly confronted him on Instagram.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido, born David Adeleke, waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Monday, July 27, 2026. In a short but sharp Instagram story, Davido wrote in pidgin English:

Davido and MC Oluomo clash ignites heated debate online. Credit: @david, @mcoluomo

Source: Instagram

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

The post, though brief, carried significant weight. It came shortly after Governor Adeleke moved to suspend the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Osun State, a decision MC Oluomo, the union’s national president, had strongly opposed.

Through his deputy, Aliyu Issa Ore, Oluomo declared that no state governor had the authority to suspend the union’s activities.

Davido’s jab appeared to signal his loyalty to his uncle, dismissing any suggestion that MC Oluomo held leverage in the unfolding political tussle ahead of the Osun gubernatorial election scheduled for August 15, 2026.

Nigerians React Online

The confrontation quickly spilled into the online space, with Nigerians flooding MC Oluomo’s page with mocking comments. Some echoed Davido’s words, urging him to “look mirror.”

oluwafemi_md said:

“Oga check mirror again this morning 😂”

ochiba_emmanuel88 said:

“001 say make you look mirror 😂”

barmo.gee said:

“Them say make you look mirror ohh 😂😂”

big950593 said:

“Davido be your mate old mugu”

wegohardboyy said:

“Omo eru APC you de game? Take baddest play fess.”

Fresh drama unfolds as MC Oluomo and Davido spark internet frenzy. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu throws shades

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session

In the video, Sophia claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs.

“Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money," she said.

Source: Legit.ng