Pro-democracy group CDGPA condemned the alleged secret recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Revenue Service as an affront to transparency and constitutional accountability

The House Committee on Federal Character, led by Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, had ordered a suspension of the NRS recruitment exercise over Federal Character compliance concerns

CDGPA urged President Tinubu to publicly defend the National Assembly, warning that agency defiance of parliamentary summons threatens Nigeria's democracy

Abuja, FCT - A pro-democracy group, the Centre for Democratic Governance and Parliamentary Advocacy (CDGPA), has backed the House of Representatives in its investigation into the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), condemning what it described as a secret recruitment exercise by the agency that breaches constitutional standards on equitable representation.

The CDGPA's Executive Director, Comrade Ibrahim Yusuf, issued a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, July 28, saying the agency's alleged refusal to honour repeated invitations from the House Committee on Federal Character sets a dangerous precedent for Nigeria's democracy.

Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) Recruitment: CDGPA Backs House of Reps Probe

Source: Twitter

House Committee Orders Suspension

The House Committee on Federal Character, chaired by former deputy speaker Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, had earlier ordered the NRS to halt the recruitment exercise, citing concerns that the agency failed to comply with constitutional provisions on federal character. The committee also questioned a waiver that the Federal Character Commission reportedly granted the NRS to proceed with the exercise.

The controversy deepened after the NRS executive chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, reportedly declined several invitations from the committee. A civil society group, the Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisations of Nigeria, also filed a suit at the Abuja High Court challenging the appointment of six executive directors of the agency over alleged violations of the Federal Character principle.

CDGPA Calls on Tinubu to Act

The CDGPA cited Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, which empower the National Assembly to investigate federal agencies and compel the attendance of public officials, arguing that no agency should decide which arm of government it cooperates with.

"It is disturbing that while serious concerns have been raised regarding recruitment and appointments within the Service, its leadership has reportedly failed to honour repeated invitations by the House Committee on Federal Character. Such conduct diminishes transparency and weakens public confidence in democratic institutions," Yusuf said in the statement.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to publicly defend the National Assembly, noting that several top officials in his administration, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, SGF Senator George Akume, and Chief of Staff Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, built their political careers through Parliament.

"The institution must not be allowed to suffer erosion under their watch. Respect for Parliament should be non-negotiable for every public office holder," the group said.

The CDGPA urged the House to invoke all available constitutional powers to enforce compliance with its summons, and called on Nigerians to support the legislature's push for transparency and accountability in federal agencies.

Source: Legit.ng