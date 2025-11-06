Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and some of her followers online had a heated exchange in the comment section of her recent Instagram post

Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star released a video addressing the public about her marital crisis and her brother’s arrest

Following the post, two followers tackled her with allegations that triggered a fiery reaction from the actress and stirred reactions online.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, who is currently experiencing crisis in her marriage with Senator Ned Nwoko, attacked a man online after he accused her of using drugs and being arrogant.

The troll commented on the video the actress shared, where she addressed the public about issues in her marriage and nuclear family.

He claimed that the drug allegations made by Regina’s husband were true and further stated that she appeared strange in the video.

“It’s true you are taking drugs, look at the way you are talking.”

In response, Regina fired back:

“Na that one concern your papa.”

Another Instagram user pointed out that she insulted Nigerians in the video and accused her of showing attitude and a superiority complex.

“You people don’t even see how she insulted you in this video. The arrogance, and I’d better pass my neighbour.”

Daniels replied by questioning what arrogance meant, saying she had not yet reached that level but hoped to eventually be an arrogant person.

“Arrogance? I never reach there, but I hope to actually be an arrogant person.”

See the conversation below:

Regina Daniels ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queendoris11 said:

"I like how she no gree for anybody.. Some people too do."

simply_olivv said:

"Some of these people don’t even when someone is through a lot , Regina Daniel is going through a lot and doesn’t need all these."

kingkene91 said:

"People should leave her alone. We always love judging people until we are in their shoes...V BAD 😢."

amandachisom_ said:

"Adults trolling someone who is down is craap. Let her be."

nma_hrh said:

"I think she went into marriage too early, and with an odd man at that. Now she’s lashing out, she needs guidance more than ever. She’s still young and inexperienced 😢."

vibeswithmamashenkes said:

"This is actually the best way to deal with Nigerians."

chiomaprecious65 said:

"That family dey take stuff and na sammy dey supply am for the family bcoz they all sound Razz, and na Ned go correct their senses one by one 😂😂."

mercyspap said:

"Abeg leave the girl alone . She's been bashed and told so many unkind words. How do you expect her to respond reasonably?"

augustbaby_22 said:

"Na why I Dey mind my business be this😂."

helenogbonna1 said:

"This girl is in distress. Let her be. She's respectful it's her current state that is causing it. Please 🙏."

nkristyles said:

"Good Upbringing is very important. Anyways what do I kno after all she is the head and tail of the family. From small. All the best Nne."

princesnarna said:

"No be U bring family matter come online everybody go talk put now it's well."

that_rutheze said:

"They all sound Razz in their family She’s no different."

collins.jamesp said:

"Guys I’m lost…. What episode is this?"

geanautomarts_abj said:

"This lady is very young. Yall cut her some slack!"

drinkcelebritea.zobo.bev said:

"It seems that's how they all talk in d family. This situation has mad me see it in all 3 . Na wen person dey vex or suffering, that's where the full colour shows. Others show their backup characters, but humility no dey this household o."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"Na pride Dey worry this Regina."

official_ouk said:

"I love her audacity and that’s what makes her human. Do I really need her humility before I give her the support she needs. I understand most Nigerian lack emotional intelligence so they’re always riding on their high horses so when they see someone on their own high horse it makes them feel intimidated and it triggers them. You’ll be fine Gina just keep releasing yourself."

rejoiceamakaslinky said:

"Normally the girl no get any single respect since she fell into the EPA before the narrative changed..nah for people wey dey give them attention sha."

realujunwamandy_ said:

"Make all of una sha common una mouth for this matter.. nawa! Make una leave am!"

heisartistic said:

"She better leave all this baddie lifestyle go seek proper help in a rehab. Ned truly wished her by telling her to seek help. She’s on hard drugs and the government is doing nothing to crackdown on the importers and dealers. If you know Abuja very well, you’ll attest to the fact that the use of drugs in Abuja is higher than any part of Nigeria not even Lagos."

onoriode.ojarikre_ said:

"See person wen her brother say make Nigerians protest for 😂😂😂."

iammcdon said:

"She could not even deny the fact that she does drugs from her response."

dimejiroland said:

"If Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko divorce, I’ll never believe in true love again😔."

