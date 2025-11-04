A viral video captured a tense moment believed to show police arresting Regina Daniels’ brothers

The actress earlier cried out online, accusing Ned Nwoko of trying to force reconciliation

Regina claimed that her billionaire husband labeled her a drug addict and vowed to “break” her family

A new video has surfaced online, allegedly showing the arrest of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ brothers amid her ongoing marital crisis with billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

In the viral clip making rounds online, several bystanders were seen confronting a man believed to be a police officer.

Voices were raised as Regina’s sister-in-law tried to intervene, pleading with the officer to release her in-laws.

Video captures a tense moment believed to show police arresting Regina Daniels’ brothers. Photos: Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko.

Source: Instagram

Eyewitnesses who filmed the video claimed the incident took place shortly after Regina’s emotional outburst on Instagram, where she cried out for help and accused her husband of using security operatives to intimidate her family.

Before the video leaked, Regina had taken to her Instagram story with a heartbreaking plea

She alleged that her elder brother and sister had been arrested, and her younger sibling could be next.

According to her, the arrests were linked to her refusal to reunite with Ned Nwoko or attend a “rehabilitation program” he allegedly organized.

Regina’s post quickly spread across social media, with fans and celebrities expressing concern for her safety and that of her family.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' brother's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@blessingo520

"As much as I also want to seize any opportunity to lift myself and my family out of poverty, Regina and her family should have seen this coming. There’s always a price to pay for greed nothing stays rosy forever. I’m not surprised by what’s happening! In life, every choice has consequences, and this is theirs. I truly hope they come out of it stronger, because this battle isn’t ending anytime soon."

@abiikee_mi

"It’s well police is now the only weapon they use against the victims now….. this is not even abt Regina….. the wey the richest use police for their wicked act ehn"

@bankywe2:

"But the mother said on BBC that she loves getting married to an old man, na the innocent Regina I just pity bcos na dis her mother use her hand spoil wetin d girl don build since from small"

@daniel_truce:

"For real mehn… Abeg I need to ask this, is this really a county we live in ?? Like is this a proper c"

Regina Daniels and her husband have been enmeshed in crisis. Photos: Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

VDM slams Rita Daniels

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, has slammed actress and producer Rita Daniels, the mother of Nollywood star Regina Daniels.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram page, VDM berated Rita Daniels for allegedly being the reason her daughter got married to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, at such a young age.

The social critic accused the actress of being overly materialistic and claimed she was more interested in her daughter’s financial elevation than her happiness.

Source: Legit.ng