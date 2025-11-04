Nigerian actress Regina Daniels raised eyebrows recently amid the ongoing saga in her marriage with Ned Nwoko

The mother of two hinted at her plans to retire from the Nollywood industry after building her career since childhood

The announcement was made on her social media shortly before she accused her estranged husband of having arrested her siblings

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has hinted at the possibility of retiring from acting as she reflects on her two-decade-long career in the movie industry.

The actress, who began acting as a child, took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts ahead of her upcoming 20th anniversary in Nollywood.

Expressing both surprise and nostalgia, Regina revealed that the milestone feels “shocking, tiring, but fulfilling.”

“It’s crazy that in two years, this youngin is gonna be 20 years in the public eye,” she wrote.

“As beautiful as that sounds, truthfully, it’s shocking, tiring, but feels fulfilling. But can someone tell me why I’m thinking of retiring and fully embracing my glamma era?”

Regina’s reflection comes amid reports of ongoing tension in her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, which has recently made headlines following her emotional social media posts and family-related controversies.

While the actress has not confirmed whether her retirement thoughts are final or just a passing reflection, her message suggests a growing desire to focus on personal peace and a new phase of life — what she calls her “glamma era.”

Regina Daniels’ post trends

The post has sparked mixed reactions among her fans. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cee_nony said:

"Silence is not golden in this case. Speak out please, Cry out and get help. You are at war with a bigger power but God is the greatest🙏🏽."

boss_lady001_ said:

"Comment section I love Gina oh but una notice say all of us when de fight for her for comment section no de verified 😒🤔."

venisacj said:

"It is well Gee. We your fans de your back."

qualetey.hub said:

"Get you a supportive sibling. His brother is always by her side❤️."

eesther999 said:

"Why would he arrest your siblings 😕."

cindysplug_accessories said:

"Most of you on this comment section have lost your sense of humanity gaddamn!"

_firedancer_4 said:

"Omo guys she said she’s in trouble ned is disturbing her and her siblings 😢."

favyy16 said:

"Hi sis, I just read what u posted on your story. Hold on to God and to yourself in this challenging period in your life. Everything would be fine. Please take care of your mental health too."

nneomaukpabi said:

"My ever green baby 🙌🙌❤️❤️😍😍."

forever_qui_

"Don’t let nobody trick you to a rehab because girl, your life will be ruined forever."

agumakaveli said:

"The way your so-called brother is holding you and always with you is not funny. Let him go to his house or his mother's or father’s house and create a life for himself to enable you to marry your marriage or start a new life. Your family needs to develop itself and set you free.

"If the life style with your family continues this way, you will keep on having problems with any real man you with or married to . Your family relationship is too toxic for a married person. If they don’t have their own house, help them buy and let your brother go and do something for himself and keep himself busy. It is not his responsibility to protect you, is your father and mother and husband responsibility to protect you or as you left your husband's house, is your father’s responsibility not your brother. He should and get a job ! Family is good but families that always in the house of their brother or sister in her husband house or their personal house is there to destroy that home. Visit and go."

nyffer_darleen said:

"Justice for @regina.daniels and her family❤️ guys lets unfollow Ned bck to 100followers like how he used to be before Gina gave him fame😏😏."

madona_simeon said:

"Aunty you’re 27 so stop all these nonsense 😂."

cryptoqueen3 said:

"People no longer get your time Regina . Go to rehab and let us face the Nigeria issue at hand pls. That your brother is not good for you . Better go receive sense."

