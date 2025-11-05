The kinsmen of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels have written an open letter to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko

The actress' relatives accused the senator of refusing to receive her bride price as they revealed what they would be doing next

According to the family, marriage is not something that should be forced, triggering reactions from both fans and netizens

The kinsmen of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels have sent an open letter to her separated husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a screenshot of their message provided by filmmaker Stanley Ontop, her family members emphasised that marriage is not forced.

According to them, if a lady decides not to continue with her marriage, custom requires her family to return the bride price, which they have done, but he has refused to take it.

Regina's relatives observed that if a man refuses to collect the bride price, the community has the authority to deposit money in a designated spot. The detention and harassment of the woman’s relatives are unjust and unfair.

Read part of the letter below:

“Open Letter to Senator Ned Nwoko. Senator Nwoko, with due respect to your office and person, I must express deep disappointment over your recent actions concerning our sister and her family. As a people, we, the Ogwashi-Uku community, value peace, fairness, and respect for our cultural traditions.

“Marriage, by our custom, is never by force. When disputes arise between husband and wife, our tradition requires that such matters be taken before the kinsmen for resolution. Furthermore, if the woman decides not to continue in the marriage, custom demands that her family return the bride price. In this case, the family has made every effort to do so, but you have, allegedly, refused to accept it.

“Traditionally, when a man declines to collect the bride price, it is within the community's right to deposit it at a recognised location, in this instance, Ikeleke Quarter in Ogwashi-Uku. This act formally concludes the marital obligation.

“However, the reported arrest and intimidation of the woman’s family is unacceptable, oppressive, and an affront to both our people and our long-standing traditions. The Ogwashi-Uku community is known for peace, not fear - and we cannot stand by while our customs and dignity are trampled upon.”

See the screenshot below:

Netizens hail Regina Daniels’ kinsmen

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jennygold_07 said:

"Umuna clock it❤️."

pe__culiar said:

"So proud of my community now ogwashi ukwu 👏👏."

sisi_icecream01 said:

"So proud of my community 🙌🙌."

sanfyempire said:

"Good move👏👏👏👏👏make them return the bride price abeg..... Marriage kno be by force o."

monique_okoro said:

"I am proud of my Ogwashi-uku community 👏🏽👏🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽."

sweet2andle said:

"You see why it's good to be kind to your pple? Regina was very good to them, they have woken up 👏."

kemmy.e.e said:

"This is proper. He should comply as the kinsmen have spoken. 🙏🏾."

becoming_nurse_judy said:

"Now he will understand that ONE MAN CAN NOT MAKE A FOREST. Every quarter and departments, both federal and traditional, should Shawn this abuse of power and intimidation."

sir.__99 said:

"Disgraceful for a sitting senator! Shame wear me agbada😔."

nely_j16 said:

"What pains me most is that the man hit Regina. Do you know the mockery that girl faces daily for accepting to marry him? That man should worship the ground that girl walks abeg. It is only pure love, tolerance and care that can keep Regina in that marriage."

tseyi12 said:

"The intimidation it's too much, I don't understand if he still want her go and beg. Not forcing her."

sweetmaculate said:

"very good because why you wan use force u be God shuuuuu."

prettyjessy65 said:

"I can’t wait for that girl to be free from that old man. Been watching her movies lately n can’t stop feeling sad n pity for her 😢."

mitchel_cilia said:

"Am so disappointed in Ned and I really wish Regina well she's such a sweet happy soul she deserves someone who would match her energy in every positive way love and light dear @regina.daniels."

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

An old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko has resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko frankly admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

