Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has intensified her marriage rumours after unfollowing her husband, Ned Nwoko, on social media

Not only did the mother of two unfollow the senator, but she also went ahead to delete all his photos and videos from her page

The move comes amid growing tension between the couple, following allegations that the lawmaker had abused Regina’s family

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels appears to have ended her marriage to lawmaker Ned Nwoko following his abuse of her family.

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Monday evening, Daniels cried out to the public after Ned allegedly arrested her siblings.

Regina Daniels erases Ned Nwoko from her Instagram page. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

She stated that Ned wants her to return to him and go to rehab. Regina remarked that she was attempting to be the greater person by telling him to leave her family alone.

In another post, she said that Nigerian police beat her brother as if he were a criminal. She wondered what the violent arrest was for. Regina pointed out that Ned feels he has power, connections, and money, while she does not.

Following their marital crisis, Legit.ng checked her Instagram account and discovered that she had unfollowed the father of her two sons and erased his images and videos.

See the screenshot below:

Netizens support Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_cherii_coco said:

"We need to support Regina oooo 😢 I know she can’t win Ned, but let’s still show her support."

weightlossproducts9ja said:

"Regina fans wey follow this man why not begin unfollowing him? If them unfollow when he get like 500k left him go know say that girl was really part of his success of recent. Na why her brother inlaw Dr Michael never Jokes with her."

jst_chocolate said:

"Na so Ned turn to single father 😭."

glory__chuks said:

"If you believe Regina is done and dusted tap in here 🙌❤️."

classpopsignature said:

"In all, Regina didn't lose, did you know that those who lose are the people working under Regina, that PA Ned is the one paying their salary. Like house help and other people collecting contracts through Regina. Those one will be praying hard for this marriage to work. Just like when Ooni of ife wife left then. Naomi, it pains me in fact I cried for 3 days."

threadsrelated said:

"There will probably be no going back from this. If just walking away has caused this reaction, imagine when she wants her children."

promisepurity2 said:

"Gina 🙌🙌🙌😍."

this_simplegirl said:

"This girl should use this chance and never look back, it may take long but she will be happy for the sacrifice she is making now."

oriyomi_ayinke said:

"I SAID GINA IS DONE,YES SHE IS 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."

bilabel24 said:

"Who said she can’t win Ned? Jokes on u 😂."

nini_benz6 said:

"She deleted their pictures and videos together and only left the kill your husband video 😂😂yeye man must die…. Gurlllllllll 😂i see what you did there… clock it."

promise_chukwukadibia said:

"Better, unfollow, delete and block him."

ukueephomichael said:

"Pls, we need to support Regina ooo I know she can't win Ned but through our support from social media."

yes_sochima said:

"As it should. She did it since last night at 10:44pm . She has even deleted most of their videos together especially where she was praising him unnecessarily. Truth is , I might just be the only Nigerian girl that never envied her or wished lifestyle upon myself. Not once did I ever shout “God when” like many Nigerian girls when they were doing all their shenanigans. I’ve always said and known that Gina deserved BETTER!📌."

debbieanaquel85 said:

"@weightlossproducts9ja I never liked that husband of hers from day one. Even though Regina was robbing Ned and his fortune to our face on this social media, addressing us Nigerians as if we were her children. I still like Regina. I hope she learns from this, and this shall pass over. Her husband dey always shows Nigerians that he is connected and can deal with anybody; now he has begun showing her who he really is. I am sure she's been seeing who he is when she was with him, but now he is showing her in full force. God will be with her and her family. This time, she will know who is with her and against her."

kwinpeace said:

"Deleted everything about Ned Except that one wey de audio Dey sing, husband is us€less yeye man must d!e."

aditeannabelle said:

"Even his pics she has finally deleted the frog 😢."

Fans react as Regina Daniels erases Ned Nwoko from her Instagram accont. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

An old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko has resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko frankly admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

Source: Legit.ng