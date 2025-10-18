Nollywood actress Angela Okorie made the headlines amid Regina Daniels' reported marital crisis with Ned Nwoko

Recall that a video went viral on Saturday evening, accusing the billionaire and politician of abusing his young wife

Angela Okorie, who is currently not on good terms with her colleague, reacted to the alleged predicament, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has spoken out amid the ongoing controversy surrounding fellow actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The couple has been trending online after a viral video surfaced showing Regina Daniels in visible distress.

In the video, Regina appeared surrounded by security personnel as she tearfully expressed that she could no longer handle the situation in her marriage. The video sparked widespread concern and speculation about alleged domestic issues.

Angela Okorie took to her Instagram story to respond to online users who began tagging her in the controversy.

Reacting in her typical blunt style, Angela wrote:



“Nigerians, na me dem beat for Ferrari and private jet house with 8 wives? Why una Dey tag me kwanu. Oh chim Angelaaaaaa.”

In another post, she wrote:

"God is good. Somebody say all the time."

Legit.ng also reported that Regina’s elder brother, Sammy West, took to social media with claims, accusing Ned Nwoko of physically assaulting the actress and allegedly sending thugs to intimidate her.

Angela Okorie’s Remarks Trend

Angela’s comments quickly gained attention, with netizens taking sides in the marital issue.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

m.m.a_j

"Alert go soon enter Gina account 😂😂😂😂😂."

divatouchempire said:

"Not really necessary, it can be anybody."

iam__chikky said:

"December wey go sweet na from October we take dey knw 😂😂😂."

oluwa_plus said:

"Watin be her own for the matter."

oscarchristelle_ said:

"Angela please don’t allow Nigerians to drag you into this ,please don’t say anything."

helenbenard83 said:

"Angela pls remove urself from this abeg."

madjowa74 said:

"Nobody tagged her, she just wanted to say something nonsense."

misisi_okoli said:

"Who tag this one kwanu 😏."

bellaerigga said:

"Nobody tag you abeg ,e get marriage wey crisis no Dey ?"

asa____042 said:

"😂😂😂😂 I expected this and she didn't disappoint."

chijudith588 said:

"I think say this mama apologise to Regina and husband."

norey_akinyi said:

"She is so predictable. But y'all were saying Regina should respect elders, now see this elder happy about domestic violence😂."

teamvdm1 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂e can pain😂😂.regina call us ignorance Nigeria. 😂😂😂😂😂.good for her.ned give her power."

isioma30601 said:

"My question is that where is her mother???"

ammynwaa said:

"People no go just respect them selves….., at your age? You sef your own plenty!!!!!!!"

chi_babeeee69 said:

"0ld cargo, must you talk???? Been going from blog to blog on this matter, I haven’t seen one person tag u!"

ladymitchy_ said:

"Glad I unfollowed you, this no be childish time. #saynotoviolenceagainstwomen no justification to domestic violence"

Angela Okorie drag Regina Daniels

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Angela Okorie added fresh fuel to the fire with her new post about Mercy Johnson, while dragging Regina Daniels.

The actress, who was recently accused of trying to steal Ned Nwoko, posted another round of allegations online.

This time, she made a claim about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson’s marriage, igniting massive reactions from fans.

