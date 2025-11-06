Nollywood actress Angela Okorie melted hearts online after penning a heartfelt message to Regina Daniels

The movie star disclosed that her love for her younger colleague remains unshaken despite their recent differences

The mum of one declared support for Regina following the ongoing drama surrounding her and her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has penned an emotional open letter to her colleague, Regina Daniels, expressing love, forgiveness, and maternal affection amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Regina and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a heartfelt message shared via her Instagram story, Angela reflected on faith, forgiveness, and personal growth, saying that her love for Regina remains unchanged despite previous misunderstandings.

“God's power stands above all, greater than any human strength or authority,” she wrote. “When God elevates us to a place of influence, it is not for control or oppression, but to uplift, inspire, and make a lasting positive impact on others.”

Addressing Regina directly, Angela expressed deep emotions over their strained relationship but emphasised peace and unconditional love.

“Dear Gina, despite the hurt, misunderstandings, and distance that have come between us, I have chosen to embrace peace. It breaks my heart to see you go through difficult times, but my love for you remains steadfast,” she continued.

Angela further stated that she holds no bitterness toward Regina and continues to pray for her well-being.

“I continue to pray for your safety, happiness, and peace of mind. No matter what has happened, my love as a mother will never change. You are, and will always be, my daughter, the one I have loved, watched blossom, and prayed for.”

The actress concluded her note with a message about choosing love and forgiveness over anger and pride.

“Life teaches us lessons through both joy and hardship… Through everything, I have chosen love over bitterness, forgiveness over anger, and peace over pride.”

Angela Okorie and Regina Daniels' past history

Recall that in June 2020, Angela and Regina were caught up in a heated exchange over Mercy Johnson.

The exchange escalated when Angela accused Regina of marrying for wealth.

She said, “You married a man who is supposed to be your great-grandfather,” while also stating, “It is the only reason Daniel feels she can disrespect her.”

Regina also fired back as the drama went on for days on social media.

Angela later tendered an apology to Ned Nwoko and Mercy Johnson.

Netizens react to Angela Okorie’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ijeoma_dennis5004 said:

"This is genuine love.. reasons I love her."

sandywitgrace said:

"This is the Angela i lived with in Festac🙌❤️free spirited🔥."

mj.oluebube said:

"As a mother i feel really sorry for her. May God protect her."

dr_shugaboy said:

"All these public statements or post are not really necessary, let her call her privately if she has any form of assistance."

bosskid447 said:

"People came for her in her last post when she tried to shade our regina. Now you behave."

official_janecyril said:

"The family and Regina should go and beg the man; if not, they won't release her brother. And also, it will be very difficult for Regina to get custody of her children. They should trade very well,that man heart is strong like Rock."

marxluna6 said:

"Ned no try at all, person say e no do, na by force?? For those supporting Ned and his abuses, I'm wishing you people the same thing in your families, since you guys think that Ned is doing the good thing."

precious_ratels said:

"Gina is still very much young please 🙏🥺 Nigerians let's support her and her family no matter what she has said or done on this internet pls guys let stand by our very own Regina Daniels the little petty Gina we all saw growing up, a young superstar please guys Ejo ooo 😢."

ukueephomichael said:

"Gina family should go to there village and meet with their kinsmen oo to call Ned to order...Ned really want to bring Gina and her family down to the point of them begging him ooo...."

_callmeprettie said:

"They were actually so cool before. Their beef started when Gina supported MJ."

sharon_lucious said:

"When Gina insulted this woman, I was like ahh is Gina's mother seeing this? You sit and watch your child disrespect a woman old enough to be her mother? And now the same woman is concerned about her. If this is coming from your heart, Angela, then thank you. May God protect Gina and her family."

jdsobrand said:

"Wow, this is so sweet 😍."

_cakegirlie said:

"I think this message should have been sent privately."

jacintabae779 said:

"Person wey go dey happy lowkey 😂😂😂."

ms_nma1 said:

"Type shii 😂."

mine_gin said:

"I know she must insert herself Kai."

just_nigeriagist said:

"Wow, so sweet I nor sure say I fit do this kind thing o.. I too petty."

