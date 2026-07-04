Ghana lost 1-0 to Colombia in the Round of 32 to exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 7, 2026

Palmeiras forward Jhon Arias scored a lone goal to give Los Cafeteros a win over the Black Stars

The four-time AFCON winners will leave the 23rd edition of the Mundial with a huge amount of money

Ghana have crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their slim 1-0 loss to Colombia in the Round of 32 on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Palmeiras forward Jhon Arias scored a lone goal in the 14th minute to send the Black Stars packing out of the tournament.

Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 to qualify for the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Ghana knocked out of 2026 World Cup

Colombia booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging Ghana 1-0 in a fiercely contested Round of 32 clash at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The South Americans struck early through Jhon Arias and relied on a disciplined defensive display to eliminate the Black Stars, who were unable to find a way back into the contest despite a determined performance.

In the 14th minute, Luis Suarez delivered a dangerous ball from the right flank and Jhon Arias timed his run perfectly before guiding a first-time finish beyond goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi to put Los Cafeteros ahead.

The goal gave Nestor Lorenzo's side greater control of possession as they dictated the tempo through James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz, while Ghana looked to threaten on the counterattack through Jordan Ayew and Iñaki Williams.

Despite enjoying less of the ball, Ghana remained organised defensively and prevented Colombia from extending their advantage before halftime.

Carlos Queiroz introduced fresh legs after the interval as the Black Stars searched for an equaliser, but Colombia's experienced backline, marshalled by Davinson Sánchez, dealt comfortably with most attacking moves.

Jhon Arias scores as Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars pushed forward in the closing stages, with Thomas Partey attempting to dictate play from midfield, but they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against Colombia's compact defensive shape.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept Ghana in the contest with several important saves, denying Arias and Diaz from adding a second goal as Colombia continued to threaten on the break, per Sofascore.

The result extended Colombia's unbeaten run at the tournament and earned them a last-16 meeting with Switzerland, while Ghana's memorable campaign came to an end after their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage since 2010.

How much Ghana earned at the World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana will receive a handsome reward for making it to the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

All 48 nations that qualified for the 2026 World Cup received USD 2.5 million from FIFA in preparation funding ahead of the tournament, per BBC.

By advancing through the group stage and reaching the Round of 32, Ghana earned an additional USD 11 million in prize money.

The Black Stars will leave the 2026 competition with a total of USD 13.5 million, the same figure awarded to every other side that exited at the same stage.

How much will Tunisia earn from 2026 World Cup?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tunisia are set to earn a total of $10.5 million from their participation in the tournament, despite failing to progress to the knockout rounds.

Every nation that qualified for the tournament was awarded $1.5 million to cover preparation and participation costs.

Source: Legit.ng