Chacha Eke has expressed gratitude to God for private miracles she and her children have witnessed

Reflecting on her personal journey, the Nollywood actress also released an adorable video of her children

Chacha Eke's post also captured the attention of many of her colleagues and fans, who gushed about her children.

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has warmed hearts with a recent post reflecting on her personal journey, expressing deep gratitude to God for the "private miracles" she and her children have witnessed.

In a touching new month message shared on her social media, the actress, who made headlines after deactivating her Instagram page after walking away from her marriage to movie director Austin Faani, described how seemingly ordinary days turned into answered prayers and how impossible situations became undeniable testimonies.

Chacha Eke warms hearts with family fun moments as she expresses gratitude. Credit: chachaeke

Source: Instagram

“Hello, July. As we step into a brand new month, I just want to publicly thank God for the private miracles that only my children and I truly understand,” Eke wrote.

“What looked like ordinary days were answered prayers. What once felt impossible became undeniable testimonies. God has been incredibly faithful, and my heart is overflowing with gratitude.”

The mother of four accompanied her message with a heartwarming video showcasing her children's joyful transformation, highlighting the actress' family fun moments.

She emphasized that life's greatest blessings often hide in these ordinary moments.

Eke, who was born on July 17, also looked forward to celebrating her birthday as she added,

"Welcome, JULY... my birthday month. We’re walking into you with grateful hearts, dancing feet, and great expectations. May this month be filled with favour, laughter, beautiful surprises, and miracles for us all.”

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke looks forward to her birthday celebration. Credit: chachaeke

Source: Instagram

The video capturing Chacha Eke's children showing their fun side and her new month message is below:

Celebrities and fans react to Chacha Eke's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

babarex0 commented:

"Too blessed. Na d beginning e Dey hard. E dey later sweet. Amazing."

lachantelcosmeticsbeauty said:

"You will think the first child is cha cha lookalike but that second girl oh my God Too beautiful sending you a happy new month to you and yours."

isabella_georgewill commented:

"God these girls are your precious angels please guide and protect them. This beauty is not of this world."

samuelsunking said:

"Omorr, your kids are so gorgeous, every single one of them. I can't wait to start making my babies become I'm so fine too."

thephenomenal_girl commented:

"I’ve always loved the second baby girl. So cute and demure.."

purity_ubeh said:

"Kia goose bumps all over my body too blessed mama enjoy your blessings love."

Chacha Eke recalls fleeing town during episode

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chacha Eke recounted a previous manic episode she had experienced.

On June 1, 2023, she shared a photo of the fake ID she had used on the same date in 2022 during a mental health crisis. Chacha said she woke up one day at 3 a.m. feeling unsafe, before fleeing from Asaba to Lagos like a fugitive.

Source: Legit.ng