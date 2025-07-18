Nigerian actress and singer Angela Okorie has done the unthinkable as she tendered a heartfelt apology to Mercy Johnson and Ned Nwoko

The singer wrote a lengthy note about how she has taken time to reflect deeply on her actions in recent times

She shared a post that reflected how deeply she must have been hurt, but ultimately recognized her shortcomings

Nigerian social media users have flocked to Angela Okorie's page after she tendered an apology to her former bestie, Mercy Johnson, her husband, and Ned Nwoko.

It is no longer news that, for the longest time, Angela ruthlessly dragged Mercy and accused her of betrayal. She said unprintable things about the actress and her mother, adding that they were not innocent.

Amid the online feud, she insulted Mercy's husband, and when Regina Daniels tried to intervene, Angela dragged her husband too, calling him an old man. This saga went on for a while online, igniting various reactions from all quarters.

Eventually, Angela Okorie owned up to her mistakes and shared a lengthy apology note in a fresh social media post.

Her actions have led to great admiration from her fans, who expressed how strong she was and how much love they have for her

Angela Okorie wrote:

"Hi beautiful people, these past days have been a period of intense reflection for me. Lately , having reminisced on certain events that had transpired, I can only thank God that I am alive. It’s no secret that there have been some difficult issues circulating on social media between Mercy Johnson and myself; Moving forward, I would like to address this matter."

"I am human, and when my emotions take over, I speak from the heart, often saying things directly as they come to me, especially when I felt hurt. Once I’ve expressed myself, I forget about it and move on, but I realize now that my utterances whether uttered from the place of pain or not was hurtful."

"Some events that has happened these past days made me realize that I should have done better. I feel so sorry having realized how this gets to you, Mercy. Your mental health is very important now and ever & I wouldn’t wish you and your family worse, that’s not my nature, and you know it, Do find a place in your heart to forgive me."

See the full post below:

Reactions as Angela Okorie apologises to Mercy Johnson

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ihemenancy said:

"This is good @realangelaokorie this isamaizng. I must say, it takes a lot to apologize.. I double love you for this baby ❤️❤️❤️❤."

@richealogbonna said:

"This Is Awesome👏🏻Sis❤️ Thank You For This Bold Step Sis❤️ It Takes A Kind Heart To Apologize Privately But You Did It Publicly👏🏻You Are A Queen With Purest Heart♥️ Strongest Of Them All💪🏻, God Bless You Always And Forever♾️Amen 🙏🏻 Love You🩸❤️."

@ify0406 said:

"😭😭😭😭I have no words for you My girl. THANK YOU SO MUCH, I love you so much."

@princeiykeolisa said:

"Wow wow wow, Angela unknown that you are strong but not as strong as this. I know you are so amazing, but not as amazing as this. Today I hold you to the highest esteem. My respect for you multiplied. You are a rare creature. Thank you thank you thank you."

@kmdd_queen_ said:

"Your apology wasn’t just words…it was a reflection of God’s grace in you… Humility like that comes from a deep, healed place😍."

@daniel_nsude said:

"I never made a mistake when I said in your last post that you have my liquor love and respect 🫡 😍😍😍 you are that girl 🫵🏾🥰🥰."

@nonny1baby said:

"Chaiii my Angel u did well, I love you till infinity."

@porcheofabuja said:

"Oh my God I’m crying 😢Angela you’re the strongest i have ever seen, you’re a rare gem 💎 May God bless you for this🙏 ❤️❤️."

@jenny.hot_freeme

"That’s why I called you nma of the whole federation for a reason I know you love peace happiness most of respectful person I have ever come encounter with because of this you still remain my number 1 forever may heaven keep protecting your goods hears and care 🙌🔥."

@thepreshp said:

"Big Respect my Queen! Godbless you for keeping it real and wanting to do better ❤️❤️."

Angela Okorie continues to drag Regina Daniels

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Angela Okorie added fresh fuel to the fire with her new post about Mercy Johnson, while dragging Regina Daniels.

The actress, who was recently accused of trying to steal Ned Nwoko, posted another round of allegations online.

This time, she made a claim about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson’s marriage, igniting massive reactions from fans.

