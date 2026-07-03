Davido has shared a lovely video of his second daughter, Hailey, on his Instagram story as she sang along to one of his songs

In the video, the little girl appeared very focused as she sang and vibed to her father’s music, prompting the singer to react with admiration

Many fans also reacted to Hailey’s clip, gushing over her and showering her with compliments

Hailey Adeleke, one of the daughters of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has warmed the hearts of music lovers with a video of her vibing to her father’s song online.

The music star recently released a track titled “I Know Who I Be,” and his second daughter, Hailey, was seen singing and dancing to it.

Reactions as Davido gushes over daughter Hailey, who sings his song 'I Know Who I Be'. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shared the heartwarming video on his Instagram story, along with his reaction to his daughter’s adorable gesture.

Reacting to the moment, Davido also shared a picture he took with Hailey and called her “Omo Baba e,” meaning “her father’s child.” He further expressed his love for her.

Fans react to Davido’s post about Hailey

Fans flooded social media with reactions, gushing over the little girl and praising her for supporting her father’s music.

Many were curious about the language she was singing in, while others tried to decipher the lyrics of the song.

Some jokingly said they now understand the lyrics of the music star's song better now that his daughter has sung it.

Davido gushes over daughter Hailey. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Others noted that phrases like “my story, your story” and “believe” could be heard in the song, while adding playful comments about how the second child in many families tends to be different. Some also compared her vibe to that of singer Ayra Starr.

Recall that Davido is very close to his daughters and often shares moments with them online. A few months ago, he video-called Hailey to check on her after hearing she was unwell.

On another occasion, he spent time with his first daughter, Imade, during a shopping outing.

Here is the Instagram post shared by Davido about his daughter:

Reactions trail Davido's daughter's video

Here are comments below:

@oyuinlee 179 commented:

"Korean? Which song is this pls. She’s too adorable."

@ella emmauel wrote:

"Sounds like Chinese, she’s super cute."

@youngestgram stated:

"Who else notices that the second child in every family is a different type of breed?"

@folasadeokere shared:

"Generation Alpha! E be like say dem go bring fire pass Gen Z. All I heard was Balenciaga."

@loriz ire reacted:

"The resemblance is striking, na mini Ayra Starr."

Davido's daughter travels to Carribean for vacation

Legit.ng had reported that videos of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey, had surfaced online, stirring emotions among fans.

In one of the touching clips, the little girl was seen boarding a private jet belonging to the singer’s family, a moment that drew admiration from many.

The video also sparked conversations, with a few people sending messages to Davido’s other baby mama and sharing opinions on what she should have done.

Source: Legit.ng