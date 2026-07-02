Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara received the World President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church at Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday

Fubara said the absence of God-fearing people in leadership has fuelled corruption, poverty, and social inequality across Nigeria

Seventh-day Adventist World President Pastor Erton Kohler disclosed that the church has over 24 million members across 212 countries

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared that Nigeria's path to development depends on placing God-fearing individuals in positions of authority, warning that a leadership vacuum rooted in moral failure is responsible for the country's current challenges.

Fubara made the remarks on Thursday, July 2, during a courtesy visit by the World President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Pastor Erton Kohler, accompanied by his wife, Andriene Marques Kohler, their daughter, Mariana Marques Kohler, and other senior church leaders at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara hosted Pastor Erton Kohler, World President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, at Government House in Port Harcourt. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Fubara hails Seventh-day Adventist Church

The governor commended the Seventh-day Adventist Church for its sustained investment in education, noting that the church currently operates two universities in Nigeria and has consistently used its institutions to develop future leaders.

He argued that religion must move beyond defending doctrine and translate into tangible societal impact, saying the church's educational work exemplifies this.

"Our country is where it is today because we lack the fear of God. If you have the fear of God, there should be a limit to what you can do because you understand the supremacy of God. But when God is not in your equation, you'll go beyond the line, and that is what has brought us to where we are today," Fubara said.

He further linked the absence of moral leadership to poverty, corruption, criminality and widening inequality, stressing the need for a society where workers can afford quality healthcare, educate their children, and secure shelter after years of honest labour.

"If we have a situation where the little money you're paid as wages can also afford you quality healthcare and after working for at least 15 to 20 years you have a roof over your head, tell me why you should be involved in any kind of crime? At that point, you'll feel secure, and this attitude of insecurity about the future that leads to many of the social vices we have today won't be there," the governor added.

Fubara thanked the delegation for their visit and prayers, pledging continued support for the church's programmes in Rivers State.

Kohler's message to Nigeria

Pastor Kohler, speaking earlier during the visit, said he was in Nigeria to attend a special church conference designed to empower thousands of ministers and strengthen their capacity to serve both their congregations and broader society.

He expressed gratitude for the warm reception and described the engagement with the governor as memorable.

Kohler also disclosed that the Seventh-day Adventist Church commands a global membership of more than 24 million people, with over 182,000 places of worship spread across 212 countries.

2027: Fubara announces his party

Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, dismissed reports claiming he had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that he remains a member of the ruling party.

The governor spoke amid growing speculation and social media reports alleging that he had dumped the APC for another political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng