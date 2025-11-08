Tacha Calls Out Nigerians Mocking Regina Daniels Over Her Marriage Crisis: "It's Tough on Women"
- Reality star Tacha stated that being a woman in Nigeria feels like a crime after Regina Daniels’ claims
- The reality star questioned why people are mocking the Nollywood actress instead of seeking justice
- Phyna also spoke up, advising Regina to think deeply before returning to her husband
Former Big Brother Naija star, Natasha Akide, widely known as Tacha, has expressed deep frustration over the way some Nigerians are reacting to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ marriage crisis
Regina Daniels’ situation has dominated conversations online as the actress reportedly narrated her traumatic experiences before walking away from the marriage.
While many expected the public to stand with her, others downplayed her pain, linking it to her luxurious lifestyle and public image.
Taking to her 𝕏 page, Tacha said the attitude of some Nigerians shows that society has become numb to the suffering of women.
She wrote that instead of empathy and support, many were more focused on dragging Regina for previously living a glamorous life.
She questioned why society is quick to shame women who speak out, especially when they appear successful or have enjoyed privileges.
According to her, being a woman in Nigeria often means you are guilty first, before even being heard or protected.
Phyna warns Regina against returning to Ned
Meanwhile, another ex-BBNaija star and close friend to Regina, Phyna, spoke about the growing calls urging the actress to return to her estranged husband.
A video had surfaced online where someone was advising Regina to reconcile with Ned Nwoko. But Phyna firmly rejected that idea.
She said Regina must think deeply about what she experienced before making any move.
According to Phyna, returning to the marriage without careful consideration may lead to more emotional damage.
She hinted that she knew some of the difficult situations Regina faced before walking away, suggesting that what the public sees is only a fraction of the story.
Phyna urged the authorities to ensure justice, especially regarding the case involving Regina’s brother, which has also been linked to the unfolding events.
Read Tacha's post here:
Fans react to Tacha's post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@itrackNG:
"When they are making horrible decisions, enjoying wealth they and their lineage never worked for it is not a crime When she was using that man to oppress poor women and the less privileged it was absolutely okay. When she was mocking poor women facing abuse and domestic vi0Lence it still wasn’t a crime. Hypocrites that lacks accountability is exactly why women foolishly continue to choose these horrible men out of greed"
@juiceworld_9999:
"I always thought you get sense pass Phyna but omo na today you prove me wrong and e pain me why na"
@ElixirOfLagos:
"From now on,all man for himself,after enjoying the wealth she should also be able to handle whatever comes after"
Ned Nwoko vs Regina Daniels: BBNaija Phyna warns actress on plans of going back to marriage, shares reasons
Police confirm Regina Daniels' brother's arrest
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has officially confirmed the arrest and arraignment of Sammy West, the elder brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.
In a statement released on Friday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, explained that Sammy’s arrest followed a petition filed against him and three other individuals.
The petition, according to her, bordered on allegations of criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.
