Late Mr. Ibu's first wife has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor's family following his death

The actor's last wife had earlier spoken about the hardship she and her children are facing, appealing to Nigerians for support

After listening to the first wife's account and her allegations against Stella Maris over the handling of money, many people pledged to support her

More details have emerged about the controversy surrounding late actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, following his widow's public appeal for help.

Stella Maris, the late actor's last wife, recently granted an interview to King Mitchy, where she claimed that her children had been unable to attend school due to financial hardship.

Reactions as Mr Ibu’s first wife, Ifeyinwa, breaks silence amid family saga. Photo credit@mribu/@darkoracle

Source: Instagram

Following the interview, several videos surfaced online containing allegations that Stella Maris sold the late actor's properties and did not share the proceeds with any of his children.

Reacting in an interview with Darkoracle, Ifeyinwa, Mr Ibu's first wife, alleged that Stella Maris abandoned her to mourn the actor alone and sold all of his properties across three states.

Mr Ibu's first wife shares how they met

In the interview, Ifeyinwa said she met Mr Ibu when he was working as an electrician in Onitsha. According to her, they got married on November 19, 1994, and welcomed their only child, Daniel, in 1995.

She claimed they lived in Onitsha at the time and that Mr Ibu had very little. According to her, she raised money to support his acting career.

Ifeyinwa further alleged that after Mr Ibu became successful in the film industry, he began pursuing other women. She claimed he later asked her and their son to relocate to the village, leading to their separation, although they never officially divorced.

"We got married in November 1994, and I had my first son, Daniel, in 1995. He was an electrician in Onitsha when we got married, and he had nothing then. When he started acting, he started dating our landlady, and the woman was giving me a hard time, so he asked me to move with my son to the village. I was the one who trained my son from primary school to secondary school."

Ifeyinwa speaks about Stella Maris

Mr Ibu continues trending even after his demise. Photo credit@mribu

Source: Instagram

Speaking about Stella Maris, Ifeyinwa claimed she never knew her husband intended to marry her. She alleged that Stella Maris had fallen out with her former partner, who asked her to leave his home, before she met Mr Ibu.

According to Ifeyinwa, Mr Ibu later brought Stella Maris home, and not long afterward, she announced that she was pregnant with his child.

Ifeyinwa also alleged that she returned from the village when Mr Ibu became ill, and during that period, he told her about properties he had acquired in Lagos, Enugu, and Asaba.

She further claimed that Stella Maris sold the properties in the three states and did not give her any share of the proceeds.

The mother of one also alleged that Stella Maris left her to mourn the actor alone after his death. In addition, she claimed that Mr Ibu had previously dated a woman from Ghana, with whom he had three children.

Watch the Instagram video of Mr Ibu's first wife sharing her account below:

What fans said about Mr Ibu's wife

Here are some of the comments below:

@chinenye.obas wrote:

"Omo, Mr Ibu lived a reckless life. I'm disappointed, even though I respect him. This woman shouldn't be in this condition, no matter what."

@shammahpericoma wrote:

"But honestly, this woman is a good woman, even as popular as Mr. Ibu, then she no come out drag am ohh not minding say him abandon her with a son omo you be better person,"

@happiness_vic said:

"Like father, like son, you are truly emulating VDM."

@mattyy.4176091 shared:

"She’s so pained. I really feel sorry for her."

@trendybabiescostume stated:

"Men stay in one place, Biko nu. Omo if na little support for her no go bad honestly."

@ mama_african_ratel reacted:

"Na first wife dey suffer pass, men oo."

@iamboblee044 commented:

"People way donate for Stella be like where them pour water on top stones, na this lady need the support. Bro, you really for this support way you lend to her."

Rita Edochie slams Mr Ibu over polygamy

Legit.ng had reported that Rita Edochie had shared her views on the ills of polygamy amid the crisis rocking the late Mr Ibu's family after his death.

The actor's wife and children appeared in King Mitchy's video, appealing to Nigerians for assistance, and many slammed her for it.

Many agreed with the veteran actress's views on the late actor and the impact polygamy has had on many families.

Source: Legit.ng