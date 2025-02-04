The Democratic Republic of Congo is arguably one of the most strategically important countries in the world in terms of mineral resources

DR Congo is home to many precious minerals such as cobalt, lithium, tantalum, gold, diamond, and more estimated to be worth over $24 trillion

DR Congo is a major export of tantalum and cobalt. Photo credit: Getty Images/Alex Broadway, Nada Bascarevic and RossHelen.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is so blessed with mineral resources that some estimates put its worth at $24 trillion.

Many countries of the world depend on minerals from DR Congo for their high-tech manufacturing industries.

DR Congo is located in central Africa and it shares borders with the Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania (across Lake Tanganyika), Zambia, Angola and the South Atlantic Ocean.

Legit.ng presents four interesting facts about DR Congo regarded as the richest country on earth in terms of minerals.

1. What are the mineral resources in DR Congo?

The reason DR Congo is known as the richest nation on earth is because of its vast amount of mineral resources.

DR Congo is home to copper, cobalt, zinc, uranium, diamonds, tantalum, and many more rare minerals.

Most of the mineral deposits in DR Congo are still untapped and some estimates put the worth at $24 trillion dollars

2. Tantalum and lithium, two important minerals from DR Congo

You may wonder why DR Congo is always mentioned when there is a discussion about the manufacturing of smartphones.

It's because the country is the world's largest exporter of tantalum, a very important element used to make parts of smartphones and other capacitors.

As stated earlier, there are chances that your smartphone contains a chip of tantalum from DR Congo.

According to statistics, in 2023, DR Congo exported 980 metric tons worth of tantalum. Phone makers depend on tantalum.

3. Cobalt from DR Congo used to make lithium-ion batters

Another important mineral element found in DR Congo is cobalt which is used for the manufacturing of electric car batteries.

Dr Congo is the world's largest exporter of cobalt with over 86,000 metric tons of the mineral coming from the country in 2020.

Makers of electric car batters as well as solar batteries rely on this essential mineral.

4. Why is there conflict in DR Congo?

At the moment, there is an escalating crisis in eastern DR Congo where these natural resources are domiciled.

There are many armed groups in the region and they are reportedly fighting for control of mining areas.

More than 700 people have been killed in fighting in 2025 alone, according to the UN.

The major armed group, M23 has since seized Goma, one of the largest cities in DR Congo. The group is allegedly being backed by Rwanda.

