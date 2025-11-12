Governor Seyi Makinde lit up a commissioning event in Ibadan with a witty jab at Fuji star Taye Currency

A mild drama unfolded on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the commissioning of the Mega Bus Terminal in Iwo Road, Ibadan.

At the event, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, jokingly warned Fuji musician, Taye Currency, against performing his controversial hit song, 'Werey la n fi wo werey.'

The event, which drew a large crowd of political leaders, dignitaries, and residents, took an entertaining turn as the governor’s light-hearted comment sent guests into fits of laughter.

While addressing the audience, Governor Makinde turned towards the music star Taye Currency, who had just entertained the crowd, and said jokingly:

“Taye Currency, don’t sing that ‘Werey la n fi wo werey’ song here o.”

The remark drew laughter and cheers from the audience, many of whom were aware of the controversy surrounding the song.

Undeterred, Taye Currency, whose real name is Taye Akande Adebisi, briefly broke into one of his popular tunes before allowing the governor to continue his speech, adding a fun, spontaneous moment to the otherwise formal occasion.

Taye Currency’s “Werey la n fi wo werey” became a trending topic months earlier after he performed it during the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, in September.

The phrase, loosely translated to “madness is used to deal with madness,” drew criticism from some who saw it as a dig at political figures.

Others, however, defended the artist, saying it was merely part of Fuji street culture and not directed at anyone in particular.

Fans react to Taye Currency's video

@the.pattty:

"Stubborn somebody. He went ahead to sing it"

@adeyeyeracheal

"I love that people love him stil they can’t cancel him"

@bspark_zamani:

"My daddy too stubborn"

@bombay_232:

"Energy from Taye …I love it"

@tox.imagery:

"This guy na mumu. He still sang it."

Taye Currency speaks on receiving N99m from Akala

Legit.ng earlier reported that Taye Currency disclosed how he received N99 million from the late former governor of Oyo state, Alao Akala, during the 2011 governorship election in the state.

The Fuji artist, who spoke in the Yoruba language, was seen on stage in a video, stating that the late Oyo governor had been sending the money through someone he would not want to mention his name, and the person had been paying him N500 thousand because he always pulled the crowd for them.

At some point, the money stopped coming, and he had to voice out before the governor at an event, telling late Akala that he would not campaign for him again because the N500 he had been sending did not come again.

