A exciting video of a little boy reinventing the awilo dance has gone viral on Instagram

The young boy who was on a short knicker and a white singlet made the amazing awilo dance with a sprinkle of unique twirlings

Many social media users who watched the video were moved by the boy's skillful dance and praised him for it

A video of a boy attempting the awilo dance has caught attention on Instagram.

The awilo dance is a popular move that originated from the Congolese musician Awilo Longomba, who was a drummer in various bands before becoming a singer in 1995.

Awesome awilo dance from little boy. Photo credit: @tundednut Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

His songs are known for their catchy rhythms and energetic dance moves. The video of the boy's awilo dance was posted by an Instagram user with the handle @tundeednut, who frequently filled his pages with exciting videos.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from social media users who were moved by the boy's awesome dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The boy's awilo dance is not only a viral sensation, but also a cultural expression that showcases the beauty and diversity of African music and dance.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

alex_teflondon reacted:

"Dear God, abeg even if na small of these moves,, give me so I fit dance on my wedding day."

@calabar_chic said:

"This one has been here before because... moves."

@papcy_valery commented:

"Is like in Uganda school na only dancing them the learn."

@obaksolo also commented:

"If this boy fit be like 40 years old like this o. I no say una no Go agree but their COuntry people go understand."

Young boy makes some leg work dance moves that leaves the crowd gasping for air out of excitement

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an a TikTok clip, a young male student showed up at the center of an expectant audience and began to dance.

Dancing is not only fun, but also healthy, it can improve your cardiovascular health, coordination, flexibility, and cognitive function.

It can also reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain, in short, people love dancing because it is human, it is a natural and universal way of expressing ourselves, connecting with others, and enjoying life.

Source: Legit.ng