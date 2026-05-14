A man has revisited an old video of NSPPD convener Pastor Jerry Eze praying for now-late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who was on his knees

The clip resurfaced on social media following the actor's demise on May 11, as people mourned and paid tributes to him

Posing a thought-provoking question regarding Jerry Eze's prayer for Alexx, the man admitted that his observation shakes his Christian faith a lot

An X influencer, @mrmekzy_, has reacted to an old video of Pastor Jerry Eze of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), praying for Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who passed away on May 11 at a private hospital in Lagos after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

While noting that people had come forward to testify to experiencing miracles just by partaking in Pastor Jerry's prayers, @mrmekzy_ could not understand why Alexx still died, despite the cleric laying hands on him in prayer.

A man wonders why Alexx Ekubo still died despite receiving prayers from Pastor Jerry Eze. Photo Credit: @mrmekzy_, Facebook/Alexx Ekubo

Source: Twitter

@mrmekzy_, in a tweet on May 13, admitted that the thought of it scares him and shakes his Christian faith a great deal.

The man, still confused, added that he has so many questions.

"Things like this really confuse me tbh, makes me honestly scared and i’m not even trying to be mischievous. This pastor heads NSPPD and a whole lot of people have gotten healed (i believe that the healings are real btw) just by being a part of it but this is the same man laying his hands directly on Alex and he still passed on. I think about this thing and it shakes my faith a lot tbh. I have so many questions because it’s genuinely confusing," he tweeted.

The man's thought-provoking question about the Christian faith's healing dynamics triggered conflicting comments from netizens.

Man speaks about Pastor Jerry Eze as Alexx Ekubo dies of kidney cancer on May 11, 2026. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Twitter

See the man's tweet below:

Alexx Ekubo's death: Reactions trail man's remarks

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's tweet below:

@realnameapostle said:

"My uncle just passed on 2. He's the nicest, most selfless & godliest of all & every1 is asking Y? We can't understand it 'cos we all prayed. If 1's isn't heard, the other's should have been All these Qs, however, don't erase how God showed up 4 me against the worst 5yrs ago."

@OmoBabaAkowe said:

"I don’t believe there’s a supernatural being somewhere micromanaging the lives of 8 billion humans at once, and every other living thing. If such a being created all this, it likely just set everything in motion and stepped away. Our entire existence is shaped by chance and luck."

@Allezamani said:

"Prayers do nothing. The earlier you all realize the better."

@IamKingsleyOgar said:

"Every time I see a post about God pastors I just assume that you are chasing clout for Elon money. But just incase you pretend not to know.... Nobody apart from his mom and personal doctor knew about the illness - not even pastor Eze. So quit all these farming and be useful."

@justvalentinoo said:

"Healing is between God and the seeker, the pastor is only the messenger, if ground is not fertile, the seed may not germinate. Just like many people touched Jesus, but when the woman with the issue of blood touched him, he stopped and acknowledged it."

Video of Alexx Ekubo's duplex, exotic cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Alexx Ekubo's duplex and exotic cars had resurfaced on social media after his death.

The video, which also featured Alexx's friend, actor IK Ogbonna, showed Omoni, who was surprised to see the exotic cars at the late actor's home, expressing pride in him as she went on to pray for him.

A clip also captured Alexx, who was full of life, seated on a power bike as he jokingly told Omoni Oboli to buy one.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng