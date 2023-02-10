“This Song Na Complete Rubbish”: Netizens React As Ayra Starr Drops New Song, Samples Awilo’s Music
- Nigerian singer Ayra Starr just released a new song Sability, and it has sparked mixed reactions on social media
- The Rush crooner sampled one of Congolese singer Awilo's tunes, and quite a number of people are fascinated about how she made it look like hers
- Despite the accolades, some netizens think Sability is below Ayra Starr's ability after her back-to-back hits
Fast-rising sensation Ayra Starr has finally listened to her fans and dropped a new song, Sability.
Ayra's new release was met with mixed reactions as the singer sampled one of Congolese singer Awilo's songs.
"SABILITY out at midnight!!!! @thisizlondon @unusual_mbryo. Btw my brother shot this in my bedroom @bushboymarc. Thank you @awilolongomba "
Reactions to Ayra's Sability
starlion_esr:
"See as she dey sing ham as if na her get the song gangan Sabi girl."
iamcjgolden:
"This song na complete rubbish swears #icomeinpeace."
sunnywyzeolowo1:
"Make awilo sue am."
millybeenlivin_:
"Na my girlfriend but make we no lie this song na trash abeg."
alexj2380:
"This girl bad Abeg another banger ❤️"
crayonthis:
"Wahala!!!! Wahala!!!! Wahala!!!!!"
teezee:
"Shinji kagawa bar. Definition of sabi."
zuko_tune0:
"Sabi girl Wey no too like cloth "
rimouuune:
"Sabilityyyyy o’clock ❤️❤️❤️"
misshamilton:
"Gosh, I LOVE YOU! Celestial being "
africantyler:
"I’ve watched this video 30 times "
saltysugar.r:
"Is it me or Ayra and Ariana Grande look alike?"
hitz_daniel:
"Sabinus go do madness with this song."
official__ats:
"That Chorus sample definitely gonn’ stick!!!!"
brainy10__:
"Omo e no go bad if baddo jump on this song! ❤️"
Ayra Starr’s school yearbook reveals she wanted to be a fashion designer
Popular Nigerian singer and Don Jazzy's signee Aderibigbe Oyinkansola aka Ayra Starr was one of the hot topics on social media following a photo of her high school yearbook.
Someone who went to the same school as the singer shared a photo of the singer in their yearbook as proof of their claim.
Just below a photo of young Ayra was her name and future ambition, to be a fashion designer.
Hilarious reactions have followed Ayra's old dream as many attributed it to the way she dresses.
Source: Legit.ng