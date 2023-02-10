Global site navigation

Local editions

“This Song Na Complete Rubbish”: Netizens React As Ayra Starr Drops New Song, Samples Awilo’s Music
Celebrities

“This Song Na Complete Rubbish”: Netizens React As Ayra Starr Drops New Song, Samples Awilo’s Music

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Nigerian singer Ayra Starr just released a new song Sability, and it has sparked mixed reactions on social media
  • The Rush crooner sampled one of Congolese singer Awilo's tunes, and quite a number of people are fascinated about how she made it look like hers
  • Despite the accolades, some netizens think Sability is below Ayra Starr's ability after her back-to-back hits

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Fast-rising sensation Ayra Starr has finally listened to her fans and dropped a new song, Sability.

Ayra's new release was met with mixed reactions as the singer sampled one of Congolese singer Awilo's songs.

Ayra Starr and Awilo Longomba
Ayra Starr drops new song Sability Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@awilolongomba
Source: Instagram
"SABILITY out at midnight!!!! @thisizlondon @unusual_mbryo. Btw my brother shot this in my bedroom @bushboymarc. Thank you @awilolongomba "

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions to Ayra's Sability

starlion_esr:

"See as she dey sing ham as if na her get the song gangan Sabi girl."

Read also

Stonebwoy's wife: Louisa flaunts voluptuous figure In 2-piece while rocking N1.1m Balenciaga bag

iamcjgolden:

"This song na complete rubbish swears #icomeinpeace."

sunnywyzeolowo1:

"Make awilo sue am."

millybeenlivin_:

"Na my girlfriend but make we no lie this song na trash abeg."

alexj2380:

"This girl bad Abeg another banger ❤️"

crayonthis:

"Wahala!!!! Wahala!!!! Wahala!!!!!"

teezee:

"Shinji kagawa bar. Definition of sabi."

zuko_tune0:

"Sabi girl Wey no too like cloth "

rimouuune:

"Sabilityyyyy o’clock ❤️❤️❤️"

misshamilton:

"Gosh, I LOVE YOU! Celestial being "

africantyler:

"I’ve watched this video 30 times "

saltysugar.r:

"Is it me or Ayra and Ariana Grande look alike?"

hitz_daniel:

"Sabinus go do madness with this song."

official__ats:

"That Chorus sample definitely gonn’ stick!!!!"

brainy10__:

"Omo e no go bad if baddo jump on this song! ❤️"

Ayra Starr’s school yearbook reveals she wanted to be a fashion designer

Popular Nigerian singer and Don Jazzy's signee Aderibigbe Oyinkansola aka Ayra Starr was one of the hot topics on social media following a photo of her high school yearbook.

Read also

"Men no be scum again": Toke Makinwa sparks pregnancy rumours with new photos

Someone who went to the same school as the singer shared a photo of the singer in their yearbook as proof of their claim.

Just below a photo of young Ayra was her name and future ambition, to be a fashion designer.

Hilarious reactions have followed Ayra's old dream as many attributed it to the way she dresses.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel