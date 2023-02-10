Nigerian singer Ayra Starr just released a new song Sability, and it has sparked mixed reactions on social media

The Rush crooner sampled one of Congolese singer Awilo's tunes, and quite a number of people are fascinated about how she made it look like hers

Despite the accolades, some netizens think Sability is below Ayra Starr's ability after her back-to-back hits

Fast-rising sensation Ayra Starr has finally listened to her fans and dropped a new song, Sability.

Ayra's new release was met with mixed reactions as the singer sampled one of Congolese singer Awilo's songs.

Ayra Starr drops new song Sability Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@awilolongomba

"SABILITY out at midnight!!!! @thisizlondon @unusual_mbryo. Btw my brother shot this in my bedroom @bushboymarc. Thank you @awilolongomba "

Reactions to Ayra's Sability

starlion_esr:

"See as she dey sing ham as if na her get the song gangan Sabi girl."

iamcjgolden:

"This song na complete rubbish swears #icomeinpeace."

sunnywyzeolowo1:

"Make awilo sue am."

millybeenlivin_:

"Na my girlfriend but make we no lie this song na trash abeg."

alexj2380:

"This girl bad Abeg another banger ❤️"

crayonthis:

"Wahala!!!! Wahala!!!! Wahala!!!!!"

teezee:

"Shinji kagawa bar. Definition of sabi."

zuko_tune0:

"Sabi girl Wey no too like cloth "

rimouuune:

"Sabilityyyyy o’clock ❤️❤️❤️"

misshamilton:

"Gosh, I LOVE YOU! Celestial being "

africantyler:

"I’ve watched this video 30 times "

saltysugar.r:

"Is it me or Ayra and Ariana Grande look alike?"

hitz_daniel:

"Sabinus go do madness with this song."

official__ats:

"That Chorus sample definitely gonn’ stick!!!!"

brainy10__:

"Omo e no go bad if baddo jump on this song! ❤️"

