Regina Daniels appealed to Nigerians after her brother Sammy, was reportedly taken away with no updates on his whereabouts

The actress stated her mother, Rita Daniels, should not be blamed for her marriage, revealing she once fought her family to be with Ned Nwoko

Regina vowed to go “power for power” as she demanded answers from authorities on her brother’s disappearance

Nollywood star Regina Daniels pleaded with Nigerians to show compassion as she struggles to locate her brother, Sammy, who was reportedly arrested and taken away under unclear circumstances.

The actress, in a series of posts on Instagram on Monday, November 03, had accused her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, of orchestrating the arrest.

The actress, in a video shared on Wednesday, November 05, said that what hurts her most is not just the fear of what her brother may be going through, but how people have turned the situation into an avenue to insult and drag her mother, Rita Daniels.

Regina Daniels says her mother should not be blamed for marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The actress’ mother had slammed Ned Nwoko over her son's arrest, revealing that Regina had been financially helpful to him. Her comment immediately drew the wrath of some social media users.

Reacting to the backlash, Regina called on Nigerians to leave her mother out of the ongoing situation, insisting her mother never forced her into her marriage with billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Regina revealed that when she initially made the decision to marry Ned, her mother and family were actually against it.

She explained that she was so determined at the time that she went to a police station to report her own family for trying to stop her.

She stated:

“People should stop insulting my mother. My marriage was my personal decision,” she said firmly. I no force anybody, na me carry my two legs enter,” she added, making it clear she stands by her past decisions.

However, the actress says none of that matters right now compared to finding her brother.

According to her, her family has no information about where Sammy is being held or the condition he is in.

Regina further claimed that even a top authority in the police force had told her his “hands are tied.”

The actress vowed that from this point on, she will not back down.

She also added that she does not regret her marriage, stating that the journey she chose was “a route I was meant to take, but not my final destination.”

She added:

“My entire focus right now is to know the whereabouts of my brother. WHERE IS SAMMY NED!!!”Now this fight is going to be power for power, or rather AURA FOR AURA!”

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Regina Daniel's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@phyldaniels:

"No matter what, just stay strong. This is not time for blames. Lesson learned already. Love you my girl"

@chi_me_zie_:

"If you love Regina, you gotta love her mum too ! Nobody perfect"

@childofgracelove:

"Gina people truly care and love you... be strong and keep praying for God intervention because the bible says, by strength shall no man prevail. These days shall pass away . The storm will be over very soon. Truthful is okay to cry it out so you will feel comfortable and think straight"

Regina Daniels vows to clash with Ned Nwoko as she demands answers from authorities on her brother's disappearance.

