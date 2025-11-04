A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok reacting to the alleged saga between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

In the video, she mentioned why the alleged marital drama began just after Regina Daniels celebrated her birthday

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the ongoing controversy involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

In her post, she spoke on the possible cause of the alleged tension between the couple, reiterating that the issue emerged shortly after Regina's birthday celebration.

Lady speaks about Regina Daniels' marital issues

The lady, identified on TikTok as @ojoh_sams, expressed her belief that the root of the situation was tied to Regina's growing fanbase.

She stated that Ned Nwoko might have become uncomfortable with the love Nigerians had begun to show the actress.

According to her, he allegedly preferred when Regina depended solely on him for support and validation, claiming that the marriage seemed to thrive in the early years when the public had a negative perception of the actress.

She pointed out that things had changed over time, especially as Regina started interacting more openly with her fans and even giving out money to them on social media.

She recalled how the actress recently began engaging people in the comment sections on TikTok and Instagram, occasionally asking for account numbers and gifting followers N50,000.

In her view, this act of generosity showed Ned how much love Regina now commanded among Nigerians, a development she believed he did not appreciate.

The TikToker alleged that this growing fanbase may have caused Ned to ridicule the actress publicly.

She described such behaviour as clear narcissism, saying that some men resorted to manipulation when they felt threatened by a woman’s increasing confidence or popularity.

She went on to stress that Regina was now being unfairly targeted and ridiculed despite being a victim of mistreatment.

According to her, many people failed to take the issue of abuse seriously, choosing instead to mock the person suffering.

She added that it was disturbing how society condemned child marriage and violence against women but still laughed when Regina was allegedly humiliated or attacked.

She concluded by saying that the situation was painful to watch and that people needed to show empathy instead of criticism.

In her words:

"That man doesn't want Regina Daniels to be loved by Nigerians. He wants her to always run to him for comfort and validation. I think the fact that Nigerians hated her was why that marriage worked out so well the first few years. Now that she’s becoming comfortable with her fans and even interacting with them, it’s making him feel irrelevant. I have applied critical thinking now and I realize that there is something about Regina Daniel's birthday that she celebrated that made that man realize that she's actually loved.

"There is something about Regina because, let me tell you something, when Regina Daniel first got married to Ned, right, Senator Ned, right, she didn't used to do giveaways. Now of recent, you see her just chatting in the comment section, she'll just say send your account, she'll send someone fifty thousand naira. I know how many fifty thousand naira she don send people, including on TikTok and Instagram.

"That man didn't know that girl is loved. People have now started to warm up to her, so he had to do something that will make the whole world laugh at her again. Do you see how narcissism works? Do you see how the narcissistic behavior of men works? You know, if that girl had ten million naira to give out to Nigerians, do you know the massive love she would receive? Everybody would wish to be her, including those who claim to be her enemies.

"Everyone would come out and stand by her. But he doesn't want that. The timing of it all is just crazy. Men, will stain your white (reputation). It's well with that girl. Anyone who bashes her is foolish because she's a victim. She's a victim left, right, and center. When a woman is being beaten, people send thugs. When an old man sends thugs to beat a young girl, the first thing people do is laugh at the victim. We claim to be against child marriage and domestic violence, but we still come out and laugh. Are we serious?"

Reactions trail lady's post about Regina Daniels

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Joy Makuo said:

"I think he just wants her Humble & calm like the other wives, but the family get other oils in the family wey dey bk her up."

@J said:

"She's not a victim,both of them have benefited from the relationship,I can't take any side, both of them know what impacted all this."

@Baby Tina commented:

"Don’t mind them if someone die bcos of domestic violence, they will say why didn’t she speak up, now someone is going through a lot Buh some people are there bashing or laughing at her, hmmmmm, life can happen to anyone ahswear."

@ROSE added:

"I love that line when you said she has been making videos to pepper us do you aspect her to cry to same us that have been laughing her that she married an old man nothing can ever make me hate Gina I love her."

See the post below:

