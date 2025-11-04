Regina Daniels’ Mum Rita Claims Ned Nwoko Paid for Assault on Her Children, Police Officer Drunk
- A video of Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, crying out to Nigerians for help has emerged on social media
- Rita Daniels also alleged how Senator Ned Nwoko gave money to the police to beat her children after their arrest
- This comes after Regina Daniels' mother, in a video, had alleged how her daughter supported Ned Nwoko's political career
Nollywood actress Rita Daniels, mother of Regina Daniels, has continued to make waves on social media following videos of her speaking about her son-in-law and businessman, Senator Ned Nwoko.
Recall that Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marital crisis resurfaced on social media after she, mother of two, called out the senator while alleging the arrest of her siblings, including her brother Sammy West.
Regina Daniels' mother accuses Ned Nwoko
In a trending video on social media, Rita Daniels alleged that her son-in-law, Senator Ned Nwoko, gave money to the police to beat her children after their arrest.
Rita, who was seen speaking in a fiery video, alleged that her son, Sammy, was still in detention as she called on Nigerians to come to her rescue. She also alleged that one of the police officers was drunk.
“Ned Nwoko gave them money to beat my children. Nigerians, come and help me," Regina Daniels’ mother said, crying out at the police station.
In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Sammy West's wife, who also cried out for help, alleged that he was whisked away from the police station, with his destination revealed to be Abuja.
The video of Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, crying out for help is below:
Mixed reactions trail Regina Daniels' mum's cry
While some netizens berated Ned Nwoko, others taunted Rita Daniels over her daughter's marriage with the senator. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:
Regina Daniels: Actress's mum blows hot, makes sterling revelation about Ned Nwoko, "U will go down"
realmummysunshine said:
"This is so sad! I feel sorry for regina but one thing with all these old men is that they don't move on! If even they decide to,they will make sure they frustrate you! Nah their way.
francisca.ovatt commented:
"Whoever taught Regina's mum will be on the internet today calling Nigerians for help,hmm.God help them.. it's sad."
jtworldtravels_ltd wrote:
Is dis what we have policemen for ?
simply_brief said:
Nigeria come and help you as how??? Please we have a war to prepare for."
_amiee.swt said:
"I feel for your family but your daughter said she will rather cry in Lamborghini and her words came to pass. Next time be careful with your tongue because it’s a powerful tool"
_gold.juice said:
"Idk why yall are laughing at this poor woman…. People make mistakes, she thought she was doing the best for them then."
moo__rel said:
"That man should leave them alone, na by force to marry shuoooo."
Regina Daniels' mum drags Ned Nwoko
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita, Regina Daniels' mother, shared her grievances regarding the ongoing crisis affecting her daughter's marriage and their family.
The veteran actress was seen calling out her daughter's estranged husband and making serious allegations against him.
According to her, Ned Nwoko has been allegedly using the success of people more prominent than him to boost his own image.
