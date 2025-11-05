Fun videos from Davido ’ s eldest brother Nicholas Adeleke ’ s wedding emerged on social media

’ ’ The highlight was a video capturing billionaire Deji Adeleke, the Osun governor, and other family members prostrating to their in-laws

The show of humility by the Adelekes has caught attention as many applauded the family

Nicholas Adeleke, the eldest brother of music star Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, tied the knot with his heartthrob Jessica on Tuesday, November 3.

The event, which took place in Lagos, was attended by top dignitaries like billionaire Aliko Dangote, former senate president Bukola Saraki, actress Iyabo Ojo, among others.

Videos from Davido's eldest brother's wedding emerge online.

The highlight from the wedding that is making waves on social media was the show of humility by the Adelekes, led by Davido's father, Billionaire Deji Adeleke.

In the heartwarming video, Davido's father insisted that he, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and other family members follow the Yoruba culture despite their in-laws not being Nigerians.

A clip captured the moment Davido's father, alongside Gov. Adeleke, fell flat on the floor as they prostrated to their in-laws, making special requests that they hand their daughter to them for marriage.

Governor Ademola Adeleke and Davido's father show their humble side at Lagos party.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's father, Deji Adeleke, and billionaire Razak Okoya displayed humility and respect for each other at an event, which also captured attention on social media.

The video showing the moment Davido's father, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, and other family members prostrated to their in-laws is below:

Comments about the Adelekes' humility

The display of humility by Davido's family has received applause from social media users. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

chef_gbolahan2 said:

"Yoruba culture is the best."

doctorprenure_drgb said:

"Chioma hit jackpot with this man as her father in law 👏👏 a cultural man to the core."

gbemi1820 said:

"Oh my goodness. This is wow and some family wey be middle class go dey form pouch."

the_frecklegirl_ commented:

"Yoruba culture is the best na only oba Dey fit pardon."

popooflagos25 said:

"We Osun people are fully aware of respect and culture, no doubt."

official_mzzmorel

"Omooo I loveet meanwhile one werey talikania papa with 17,500 agbada go say he no fit prostrate. Tor ladies choose wisely ooo."

slim_niikkie said:

"This is what I call Rich people. No be those who thinks they’re rich with shoulder pads."

bukola_bbaby commented:

"This is Awesome I love it They no even care say they be rich men at all God bless the Daddies in the building Nice 1."

_omoiluyo commented:

"I don learn more from this family today. Kudos to the Adelekes."

tolu_adebumiti said:

"Some Alagas and double standards sha. Why should you say no knowing fully well it's the culture."

otunba_of_atlanta said:

"The Adeleke insisted on prostrating even when their in-laws said NO. Their humility needs to be studied."

