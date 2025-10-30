Pastor EA Adeboye of RCCG has announced a special prayer session dedicated to unmarried youths, among others

Adeboye noted that recent population data showed that singles and mature singles make up more than 40% of Nigeria's adult population

The special prayer for singles has generated buzz on social media, with billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter DJ Cuppy showing interest

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Thursday, October 30, announced a special prayer session focused on unmarried youths, mature singles, waiting mothers, and their families.

The announcement, shared by Oladele Balogun, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration, sparked waves of reactions across social media platforms in the country.

Adeboye noted that recent population data showed that singles and mature singles make up more than 40% of Nigeria’s adult population, reflecting a growing community seeking marital breakthroughs.

The special prayer is scheduled to hold during the November 2025 Thanksgiving Service on November 2, at The Throne of Grace, RCCG National Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, starting at 8:00 a.m.

DJ Cuppy shows interest

Reacting to the report shared by an Instagram blog, DJ Cuppy, the second daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, expressed interest in Pastor Adeboye’s special singles prayer on behalf of a friend. She wrote,

"When? Am asking for a friend."

Recall that Cuppy shared an emotional video about her younger sister, Temi.

In the clip, she was visibly emotional, and fans were moved to comfort her after hearing her words.

According to DJ Cuppy, life hasn't been the same since her sister got married to singer Mr. Eazi.

Comments about Pastor Adeboye's special prayer

Legit.ng also captured reactions from other Nigerians as they shared diverse opinions about the special prayer for unmarried people. Read the comments below:

j.a.n.e_t said:

"Wahala for single Pringles 🥲 God bless you for this, sir. It’s very much needed."

county_kuti said:

"ah , our matter done reach like this."

roma_harts said:

"Una must see husband this December!"

realjoshblaze said:

"E get one brother for my area wey need this prayer, e just be like say him dey ghost for girls eyes, he's 45 now, still no babe.. I need to put him on this prayers."

jummyeze_ said:

"When has being single became a sin bikonu."

dj_doncally commented:

"Na prayer go pay pride price, wine carrying, traditional wedding and white wedding??? Oga lead protest like you did during Goodluck's era."

babieslinestoresng reacted:

"Pastor, the Economy is bad that is why there are a lot of single people out there. To survive in this country now is by God's Grace."

laraski_ng said:

"Singles don suffer."

iam_aubreyp commented:

"Na my last hope be this."

d_lowkii_ said:

"We nor want !!!!!! Your prayer cannot work for Nigeria since 19 00 but you that is praying keep getting richer and riche."

