Sir Dickson has reacted to the viral video of Regina Daniels supporting her daughter amid her marital woes

The veteran actress claimed that Ned Nwoko was using her daughter's star to boost his own fading fame

Many agreed with Dickson and shared their thoughts on Regina Daniels' mother's comments in the viral video

Businessman and social media influencer Wizarab, also known as Sir Dickson, has reacted to the viral video of Regina Daniels' mother speaking about Ned Nwoko.

Amid the ongoing marriage crisis rocking the actress’s union, her mother was seen in a video claiming that Ned Nwoko allegedly used her daughter’s star to boost his own fading fame.

Fans agree with Wizarab over post about Regina Daniels, her mother and Ned Nwoko.

She also stated that her daughter supported the politician with $50 when he was running for election.

In response, Sir Dickson questioned which "star" Ned Nwoko was using. He jokingly referred to Regina Daniels as a "D-list actress" and asked which star she had that someone would want to use.

The businessman further claimed that Regina Daniels’ family was chasing clout and added that Ned Nwoko is one of the richest politicians in Nigeria.

Regina Daniels and mother trend over post by Sir Dickson.

Sharing the nickname that Ned Nwoko is called by his colleague, he said because of his wealth, Regina Daniels' estranged husband is known as Bullion Van,

How fans reacted to Sir Dickson's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Sir Dickson about Regina Daniels' mother's viral video. Many fans supported his claim, as they all called out the actress's family. Here are comments below:

@xdealsgadgets stated:

"Anybody taking Regina’s family seriously at this age and time definitely doesn’t have anything better to do with his/her time. Dem think say real life na TikTok and Asaba Nollywood."

@iamFmajor commented:

"They know they cannot blackmàil him to do their bidding and that's why they're just using the only thing women do when they're defeated, their mouth."

@KingEmi4 reacted:

"The math isn’t mathing, how do you try to gift a star to someone already shining brighter than your whole spotlight?"

@Abdulsalam5476 said:

"They’ve crossed the line. They think Ned is someone they can toy with, which is why they’ve set so many traps for him. But he’ll make sure they face the consequences.. I hope that ignorant woman realizes how much a Ferrari costs , especially before her broke daughter, who came from a poor background, went and broke its windscreen."

@Its_Olayinnka wrote:

"Women She said her daughter borrowed Ned $50k.. Where she won see $50k if no be Ned? From Acting?"

