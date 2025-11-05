A video showing how Davido and his first daughter, Imade, stepped out for his eldest brother's wedding has emerged online

Davido's wife, Chioma, was noticeably absent as the clip captured other Adeleke family members at the event

Reactions have since trailed Davido's video with Imade, as netizens shared diverse opinions

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, stepped out for his eldest brother Nicholas Adeleke's traditional wedding with his first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Recall that Davido's eldest brother, Nicholas, tied the knot with his heartthrob, Jessica, on Tuesday, November 3, in Lagos, with prominent figures like Aliko Dangote, Bukola Saraki, among others, in attendance.

Legit.ng also reported a video capturing the moment Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, and Osun governor Ademola Adeleke prostrated to their in-laws, requesting their daughter's hand in marriage.

Davido and Imade step out in style

A heartwarming video captured the DMW label boss posing for the camera with his daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Another video showed Imade and other children from the Adeleke family posing with the singer's father.

Davido's wife Chioma was, however, noticeably absent at the event.

Comments as Davido steps out with Imade

While many applauded Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, others shared their observations about Imade's facial appearance in a video with Davido.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

wunmi_yofarelng said:

"Yall see an Apple Watch, I see a mobile tracker. imma be like that bout my babies. Period!"

jeffryprettypretty commented:

"Awww imade will be very tall like her mother, congratulations to them."

taniamicheals said:

"Imade has literally grown into a big girl right in front of US... Sophie is doing an amazing job...Kudos Sophie..."

rich_aunty_baby said:

"To think I had an argument with someone who was calling Sophiaa a bad mother that she doesn’t let David see his child and here they are humans are weird always jumping into inclusions arguing blinding over things they ain’t even sure of is appalling."

omotolaadewumi said:

"The girl is beautiful but she should endeavor to always smile God bless you dear Imade!"

gera023333 commented:

"Now Sophia is learning good characters from beautiful Hailey mum."

sylviachikodi84 said:

"Imade is not happy with the Dad, reason behind her looking angry. Someone close to her mum should kindly address this issue and let her free the girl mind and never to say or discuss negative things about the father. She is a princess and have a long way to go so she needs to be happy always especially when she is with her Dad."

ify_1920 said:

"Chioma is a good wife … if na me , make everybody Dey there own oh."

Sophia and Imade visit Priscilla Ojo's baby

Legit.ng previously reported that Imade Adeleke and her mother, Sophia Momodu, paid a courtesy visit to Priscilla Ojo and her son, Rakeem, in Nigeria.

In a video shared via Priscilla’s Snapchat page, Sophia and Imade visited the new mum and her son.

A heartwarming video captured Davido's baby mama cradling Rakeem as Imade entertained Priscilla with a story.

