Davido's father, billionaire Razaq Okoya, and his wife, Folashade, were among the prominent figures who attended an event in Ogun State

The highlight was a video showing how Davido's father, billionaire Okoya, and his wife showed respect towards each other

The heartwarming video, which has since gone viral, has seen netizens sharing their observations online

Adedeji Adeleke, father of Afrobeats star Davido, and billionaire Chief Razaq Okoya and his wife, Folashade Okoya, recently stirred reactions online over a video that showed how they showed respect for each other.

The viral video, from the 90th birthday celebration of Mrs. Victoria Olufunke Abiodun, the mother of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, showed Davido's father bowing multiple times as he greeted Okoya and his wife.

Reciprocating, billionaire Okoya and his wife also stood up from their seats to exchange pleasantries with Davido's father, an action that displayed humility and mutual respect, which has warmed hearts online.

The event, which took place in the Iperu-Remo area of Ogun State, was graced by top dignitaries like Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke were also spotted at the event.

The video of Davido's father exchanging pleasantries with billionaire Razaq Okoya and his wife is below:

Comments about Davido's father with Okoya, wife

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as social media users shared their opinions as many praised Davido's father and billionaire Okoya. Read the comments below:

Iamowolabi01 said:

"I swear, I love elderly people showing respect to their elderly ones. See Davido’s Dad almost prostrating for Baba Okoya and the other man. A billionaire still showing respect. Some of you with nothing will be raising shoulders can’t even bow or show respect to elders."

horlat_ wrote:

"Billionaires club but who is richer?"

LaughNLearnX reacted:

"See how a billionaire humbly bows to greet, if it were one of these new guys with small money, he’d be forming big man."

iamaleshinloye commented:

"If you like let them gaslight you that bowing your head is not good."

gen__thor said:

"I don see where davido learnt respect.. But jokes apart I love respect !! See how billionaires de bow down for each other. If na one Pablo with glk now."

tunedaay commented:

"Be like say na from him papa davido get this aura from. All i see is old davido, without diamond chains."

Atimikky said:

"See billionaire na, no be the rubbish wey Blord dey do."

dizneyx commented:

"Even as a billionaire, never joke with respect."

FmofLagos1 said:

"See as Adeleke dey bend greet okoya, he even bend greet shade okoya

Respect for the husband equals respect for the wife."

IniReakboy commented:

"This adeleke too humble, he just da nod e head da go, baba werey."

