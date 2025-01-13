There is never a dull moment whenever Davido and his uncle meet at family gatherings or other events

The uncle and nephew duo were spotted at the lavish party of Nigerian billionaire and business mogul Okoya, as he celebrated his 85th birthday

As soon as they spotted each other, they danced sweetly till they met and collapsed into a warm embrace

Billionaire Rasaq Okoya, the founder of Eleganza Group and RAO Property, clocked 85 on January 12, 2025.

The party has become the talk of the town as all who mattered were in attendance, including singer Davido and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state.

It is now public knowledge that Davido and his uncle adore each other and have dished out uncle-nephew goals for the longest time. The two of them were present at Okoya's party, and of course, the Unavailable crooner was there to serenade the attendees and celebrants with some good music.

A video from the party has been making the rounds, and it's that of Davido and his uncle, Ademola, dancing towards each other. We all know the governor loves to dance, and so when he and his nephew sighted each other, they did their signature dance happily and hugged so tightly like they had not seen each other in decades.

This warmed the hearts of the public and those who witnessed this sweet moment at the luxurious birthday party, as their excitement was contagious. Davido later proceeded to prostrate to greet the billionaire celebrant, Rasaq Okoya, and other important personalities at the table.

Watch the video here:

How Nigerians reacted to clip of Davido and uncle

Read some reactions below:

@_uchelilian:

"Please who trained this guy deserves an accolade."

@ahmadrojas06:

"Davido is fully known and accepted amongst the majority of the elites…a very humble child from a good family."

@pamilerin_2501:

"Abi na this man self be David dad ni cause the love is just to cr*zy man 😂."

@juliusrebeccaolamide:

"You don't like OBO ke aahh, forget pitipiti aye ti ba e niyen o😂😂."

@hairbytksleek.irundowo1:

"Those who ha8t on him clearly have no one with glory or success in their family. 🌟 It’s hard to appreciate greatness when you’ve never seen it up close! OBO fans for life!"

@freelancewitholori:

"Him looking for where to prostrate so he could greet the king."

@ayinde_sagittarius:

"If you no like David 😂 I swear u get problem 😂😂😂 Very respectful ❤️❤️."

@arakunrin_degorah01:

"What I love most about them is the way they do greet each other lol 😂 they always greet each other as if when they saw each other last was past 5 years."

Davido shares chat of troll begging

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido was spotted in an exchange with a troll over his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state.

The troll had questioned how Ademola became a governor in Osun by claiming to be Muslim but was recently spotted dancing at a church in Lagos.

Davido's response to the troll saw several netizens picking sides between the DMW label boss and the troll.

