Davido shared a heartfelt note to his wife on his Instagram story while he was away from home

In the note, he expressed his love for her, stating that he just wanted to remind her of his feelings

His wife reacted in the comment section of the post, sharing a nickname she calls him

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet love note Davido recently wrote to his wife as he heads out on tour for a few days.

The music star continued his 5ive album tour, which began a few months ago, this time visiting various states in Nigeria.

Fans react as Davido shows off love note to wife. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

He took to his Instagram story to share the note he wrote to his wife while away.

In the heartfelt letter, Davido expressed his love for Chioma, saying he loves her today, tomorrow, and always, and shared how much he misses her during their time apart.

After the love letter, he added a reminder to her with a love emoji.

Chioma reacts to Davido's love note

Reacting in the comment section of the post, which appears to be from their joint social media account, Chioma called Davido her “sweetest man” while gushing over the singer.

Fans react to Davido's post to Chioma

Chioma reacts to love note Davido wrote for her. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Fans of the singer were thrilled to see the post, expressing how much they love Davido and Chioma. Many shared how much they believe Davido has changed since marrying Chioma.

They praised him and encouraged other music stars to emulate him, noting how deeply Davido loves Chioma.

It’s no secret that Davido openly expresses his love for Chioma in public. A few months ago, he was seen playfully interacting with her at a nightclub.

A video of him being fed by Chioma also surfaced online, along with another video of him making stew for her, which trended.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Davido post to Chioma

Reactions have trailed the post made by the music star to his wife. Many were excited to see the post as they made their observation about the singer. Here are comments below:

@kendra_mamak said:

"A constant reminder of his love and devotion to her."

@stephanie595674 stated:

"Omg I love this so much see the way he thinks of his beautiful and lovely wife, love it

@_glohalys shared:

"They keep making us love the more. They are so cute. He is such an amazing husband."

@gorgeoussinach said:

"Great dad and a great husband. All in one."

@obiomaangel commented:

"Davido loves his beautiful wife deeply."

@thechefchi wrote:

"The sweetest man."

@ u_juicy1 reacted:

"David is a caring person both to his wife and even outsiders, Davido is the best husband of the year and years to come."

AI version of Davido's success trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an AI version of Davido's life and music career had surfaced online, and it sparked admiration from music lovers.

Pictures from his childhood gradually transformed to reflect his maturation and the start of his music career. The beautiful video made fans shared their hot takes about Davido, and they became emotional after seeing his late son.

Source: Legit.ng