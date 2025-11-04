The National Orientation Agency, in a viral social media post, released a statement about actress Omoni Oboli's movie Love In Every Word 2

The Federal Government Agency praised the cast as well as the storyline and shared its impact on Nigeria's image

The Agency also faced criticism from many Nigerians, who accused it of using public resources to market a film production

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) recently came under intense criticism on social media over its post about Love in Every Word 2, a movie produced by Nollywood filmmaker Omoni Oboli.

The federal government agency, in a tweet via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 3, promoted the movie sequel as "much-anticipated" and highlighted its viewership numbers on YouTube.

“The much-anticipated sequel to Love in Every Word, titled Love in Every Word: The Movie, has taken audiences by storm. Released just seven months after the original film, the sequel achieved an impressive six million views on YouTube within its first 24 hours and has now surpassed 13 million views in just one week," NOA tweeted.

The government agency also applauded the cast, which includes Bamike Olawunmi (Bam Bam) and Uzor Arukwe (Odogwu Paranran), stating that it proudly showcased Nigerian talent at its finest.

“Love in Every Word: The Movie continues to capture hearts across Nigeria and beyond, affirming the global appeal of Nigerian storytelling,” the post added.

The National Orientation Agency of Nigeria is the body tasked with communicating government policy, staying abreast of public opinion, and promoting patriotism, national unity, and development of Nigerian society.

The National Orientation Agency's tweet about Omoni Oboli's movie is below:

Reactions Trail NOA's Post

The tweet sparked outrage, with many Nigerians dragging the NOA for using public resources to promote a film production amid U.S. President Donald Trump's military intervention threat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

DanielRegha said:

"Has the NOA turned into an advertising agency or what is this?"

AimThaMachine_ said:

"What is the job of the National Orientation Agency? This is the first time many people are seeing that there's a ghost agency called the National Orientation Agency."

Gfreaky1 said:

"Una no go kill person, outsiders go think say na so we dey show love to ourselves."

donfroshie said:

"Na your job description be this??"

Cikings said:

"Like this now, una fit post my wedding Invitation even when I never choose date. Apply gini?"

Poweiofafrica wrote:

"Nigeria is going through a seriously serious phase. Na Movie NOA dey use style advertise? Abeg, also show us were to get popcorn and pepsi make we relax and watch this show of shame. You ought to be a front runner but you are seriously lagging behind the plane. Chai!"

NaijaGoldaMeir commented:

"How is it NOA concern whether this movie does well or not? Are there themes in this movie you want Nigerians to imbibe? Are you providing similar support to every other movie produced by other Nigerians?"

_BigKhalifa commented:

"Omo which organization be this again? so na trump thr£at make all of una wake up like this??"

Omoni Oboli's movie accused of copyright violation

