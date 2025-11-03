A Nigerian man, who is a lawyer, has shared his legal views concerning Donald Trump's threat to go after terrorists in Nigeria

The man, Timi Agbaje, who is known for using his skits to inform people on legal issues, said Trump's threat is illegal

In a video he posted on X, Agbaje cited some legal frameworks that prohibit one country from invading another

A Nigerian lawyer has shared his opinion about the threat issued by Donald Trump over the alleged killing of Christians in Nigeria.

The US president had alleged that Christians are being killed in Nigeria in record numbers.

According to him, the US might have no option but to come into Nigeria and stop the alleged killings.

Trump said:

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass sla/ughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN"-But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaug/htered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"

But in his reaction, Timi Agbaje, who is known for creating content around legal issues, said such a threat is illegal.

He said:

"The US President tweeted that over the lives of Christians that are being taken in Nigeria, they will invade Nigeria, and it will be fast and sweet. What does the law say? Article 2(4) of the UN Charter prohibits threats and the use of force against the territorial integrity and the political independence of any state. This tweet is an aberration of that. The only exceptions to that Charter is number one, action by the Security Council and number two, self-defence. None of these exceptions applies in this given instance."

Reactions as man shares legal perspectives about Donald Trump's threats

@segunizzy said:

"Nobody fit love your offspring pass you! If it takes just a tweet to make Nigerian government act right then maybe it’s needed but we ourselves need to fight for accountability cos the ‘I don’t care attitude’ is getting too much in amongst Nigerians."

@kokoghostmode said:

"Please Timi, seat this one out. How do you ask for accountability or hold anyone accountable when your Judiciary isn't interpreting the law anymore but interesting the minds of Wike and Tinubu? How do you hold them accountable when you cannot even vote them out, courtesy of INEC."

