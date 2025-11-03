The US has threatened Nigeria with a possible military attack, accusing the country of allowing the killing of Christians

The Nigerian federal government has denied the allegations of genocide as citizens continue to discuss the tense situation

Amid the controversy, Legit.ng has highlighted the specific areas that may be affected if the US eventually carries out the strikes

Washington, USA - President Donald Trump took to social media on Saturday, November 1, to announce that he has instructed America's Department of War to prepare for possible action against Nigeria over 'the killing of Christians'.

The United States (US) Defence Secretary, the equivalent of the Minister of Defence in Nigeria, Pete Hegseth, added that America would stop aid to Nigeria and would deploy troops to 'completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists'.

Earlier, the American leader put the West African nation on a US watch list, designating it a 'country of particular concern', or CPC.

Although a war between the US and Nigeria is not envisioned, and the African country's military is not expected to be initially involved even if the ground and air military assets are deployed against terrorists, Washington's pronouncements have caused anxiety in the West African nation.

Amid widespread concerns, Legit.ng has highlighted areas in Nigeria that may be affected by the likely US military action.

Areas in Nigeria that US strikes could affect

1) Shinkafi

In Zamfara, citizens are being killed, abducted and displaced by armed bandits across the state, especially in Shinkafi local government area (LGA), News Central noted.

Worryingly, the most wanted Nigerian bandit leader, Bello Turji, is believed to be operating from a hideout deep within the Fakai forest in Shinkafi; thus, the area could be targeted by security agents.

There is the possibility of the US taking out Bello Turji, a notorious bandit in Nigeria. Photo credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

2) Sambisa

The Sambisa forest in Borno state used to be a major stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists.

The forest has historically been described as a vast, ungoverned space, which allowed outlaws like Boko Haram and later the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to use it as a sanctuary and operational base.

3) Unguwar Goga

Some bandits in Katsina have their hideouts in Unguwar Goga hillforest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari LGA of Katsina.

Notably, on March 13, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) delivered a devastating blow to the terrorists, following airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, Guardian reported.

A statement issued by the force revealed that NAF destroyed the camps of notorious bandit kingpins, Gero (Alhaji) and Alhaji Riga, killing over 20 criminals, with additional casualties reported in the surrounding rocky hills..

4) Tsibiri

Tsibiri, a town in the Maradun LGA of Zamfara state, has been a steady location for bandits and terrorists' activities, including kidnappings, attacks, and a significant hideout location for these criminal groups.

Nigerian security forces have conducted operations targeting bandit camps in the area.

5) Mandara

The Mandara mountains, located along the Nigeria-Cameroon border, are a long-standing stronghold and haven for the Boko Haram (JAS faction), who exploit the region's rugged terrain to evade military operations.

The Nigerian military has conducted ongoing operations, including frequent airstrikes, in the area to disrupt the insurgents' activities. However, absolute victory remains elusive.

Presidency reacts as US threatens military action

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, said President Bola Tinubu and President Trump would meet 'in the coming days'.

This meeting, either in Abuja or Washington, comes amid the US threatening to take military action against Nigeria over an alleged genocide against Christians.

