Shinkafi, 4 Other Areas in Nigeria That May Be Affected if US Carries Out Strikes
- The US has threatened Nigeria with a possible military attack, accusing the country of allowing the killing of Christians
- The Nigerian federal government has denied the allegations of genocide as citizens continue to discuss the tense situation
- Amid the controversy, Legit.ng has highlighted the specific areas that may be affected if the US eventually carries out the strikes
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Washington, USA - President Donald Trump took to social media on Saturday, November 1, to announce that he has instructed America's Department of War to prepare for possible action against Nigeria over 'the killing of Christians'.
The United States (US) Defence Secretary, the equivalent of the Minister of Defence in Nigeria, Pete Hegseth, added that America would stop aid to Nigeria and would deploy troops to 'completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists'.
Earlier, the American leader put the West African nation on a US watch list, designating it a 'country of particular concern', or CPC.
Although a war between the US and Nigeria is not envisioned, and the African country's military is not expected to be initially involved even if the ground and air military assets are deployed against terrorists, Washington's pronouncements have caused anxiety in the West African nation.
Amid widespread concerns, Legit.ng has highlighted areas in Nigeria that may be affected by the likely US military action.
Areas in Nigeria that US strikes could affect
1) Shinkafi
In Zamfara, citizens are being killed, abducted and displaced by armed bandits across the state, especially in Shinkafi local government area (LGA), News Central noted.
Worryingly, the most wanted Nigerian bandit leader, Bello Turji, is believed to be operating from a hideout deep within the Fakai forest in Shinkafi; thus, the area could be targeted by security agents.
2) Sambisa
The Sambisa forest in Borno state used to be a major stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists.
The forest has historically been described as a vast, ungoverned space, which allowed outlaws like Boko Haram and later the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to use it as a sanctuary and operational base.
3) Unguwar Goga
Some bandits in Katsina have their hideouts in Unguwar Goga hillforest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari LGA of Katsina.
Notably, on March 13, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) delivered a devastating blow to the terrorists, following airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, Guardian reported.
A statement issued by the force revealed that NAF destroyed the camps of notorious bandit kingpins, Gero (Alhaji) and Alhaji Riga, killing over 20 criminals, with additional casualties reported in the surrounding rocky hills..
4) Tsibiri
Tsibiri, a town in the Maradun LGA of Zamfara state, has been a steady location for bandits and terrorists' activities, including kidnappings, attacks, and a significant hideout location for these criminal groups.
Nigerian security forces have conducted operations targeting bandit camps in the area.
5) Mandara
The Mandara mountains, located along the Nigeria-Cameroon border, are a long-standing stronghold and haven for the Boko Haram (JAS faction), who exploit the region's rugged terrain to evade military operations.
The Nigerian military has conducted ongoing operations, including frequent airstrikes, in the area to disrupt the insurgents' activities. However, absolute victory remains elusive.
Presidency reacts as US threatens military action
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, said President Bola Tinubu and President Trump would meet 'in the coming days'.
This meeting, either in Abuja or Washington, comes amid the US threatening to take military action against Nigeria over an alleged genocide against Christians.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.