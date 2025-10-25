Actress Omoni Oboli's Love In Every Word 2 is already making waves hours after its release

The sequel has set a milestone on the video-sharing platform YouTube within hours, as Omoni Oboli also broke her silence.

Omoni Oboli's new movie achievement has stirred reactions from many of her colleagues in the industry.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli is on the verge of attaining another milestone following the release of her highly anticipated sequel, Love In Every Word 2.

Barely hours after it was released, the new movie amassed over 1 million views in just six hours.

Omoni Oboli's ‘Love in Every Word 2 hit over a million views in hours. Credit: omonioboli.

As of the time of this report, the numbers have gone even higher, raking over 2 million views in 15 hours.

The romantic movie is a continuation of the original 2025 blockbuster, which also made waves.

It follows the enduring love story of Chioma (Bamike "BamBam" Olawunmi-Adenibuyan) and Odogwu (Uzor Arukwe).

Celebrities, fans congratulate Omoni Oboli as ‘Love in Every Word' part 2 hits milestone in hours. Credit: omonioboli

Omoni Oboli reacts to the milestone

The Nollywood actress expressed appreciation to God and her fans.

Oboli, who acknowledged her fans' support, said, "We are breaking barriers and rewriting the story of Nollywood together."

"1 MILLION VIEWS IN 6 HOURS??? Bestiessss!!! History is being made right in front of us! God is truly in this story. From start to finish, His hand has been so evident in the love, the laughter, the support, and the favor. Thank you to every single one of you who has watched, shared, commented, and celebrated LOVE IN EVERY WORD: THE WEDDING," she wrote.

Omoni Oboli's social media post about Love In Every Word is below:

Celebs, fans congratulate Omoni Oboli

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

moabudu said:

"Sweetheart @omonioboli the biggest congratulations. I have been out all evening. I am rushing home to watch now."

tomesadeoye commented:

"Ah!!!!!!! My daddy!! My Daddy!!! You do this one o. It can only be you."

ifunanya_sallie said:

"Thank you Jesus! Besties! I cried tears of joy when I saw 1million views. Congrats Bestie, you all deserve this for giving us such a fantastic feel good movie."

unique.accent commented:

"Did you underestimate the wedding the world has been waiting for? I told you we were getting ready to attend in our numbers... Mama, you have paid your dues. Go and relax. We are taking it up from here. Hard work + God pays and the result will always be evident. Oya go and sleep and wake up to 5 million views in 24 hours. Men mount!"

komolafe_temitee said:

"Mama thank you for not disappointing us you are the best congratulations on 50million views under a week."

duchessbibi commented:

"Bestie I started watching when the views was at 392k and by the time I was done, we have surpassed one million views. God is faithful. Congratulations Momma @omonioboli @omoniobolitv God is indeed faithful

akosuababe111 said:

"Yen yen, 'it doesn't need part 2', 'it'll ruin the storyline'...shey you know bestie omoni doesn't produce mediocre movies and her sequels are always better than the first part."

Omoni Oboli's movie accused of Copyright violation

Legit.ng reported that Omoni Oboli’s movie, Love In Every Word, was entangled in some controversy.

The indigenous movie that caused excitement all was accused of copyright infringement.

Following that, YouTube reportedly took some actions against the cinematic production, triggering netizens' online.

