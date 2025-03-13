Uzor Arukwe aka Odogwu Paranran has broken his silence amid the reactions following his role in Omoni Oboli's hit movie Love In Every Word

The actor shared a picture of himself in an Igbo attire while sending a message to his fans and supporters

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a netizen had berated Uzor Arukwe over how he portrayed Igbo men in the movie

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has continued to trend across social media platforms in the country following his role in his colleague Omoni Oboli's YouTube romantic hit movie Love In Every Word.

Uzor Arukwe aka Odogwu Paranran recently broke his silence amid criticisms and praises of his role in the movie.

‘Odogwu Paranran’ Uzor Arukwe appreciates fans. Credit: uzor.arukwe

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Facebook user Chidozie Odogwudozilla Nnachor has berated how Arukwe portrayed Igbo men in the movie, where he acted with Big Brother star, Bambam.

According to the netizen, Arukwe was doing great damage to Igbo men which could not be undone in generations to come.

Chidozie further explained that he was perpetuating a dangerous fixed image on Igbo men. He added that no Igbo men spoke the way Uzor did in the movie.

‘Odogwu Paranran’ Uzor Arukwe turns a deaf ear on criticisms. Credit: uzor.arukwe

Source: Instagram

The netizen affirmed that Igbo men don't behave the way he acted and he was acting like a 'borderline stupid money misroad.'

Amid the criticism, Legit.ng also reported that a priest praised Arukwe over his role in Oboli's movie.

While some people said Arukwe portrayed the Igbo culture in a bad light, Reverend Father Gabriel said he enjoyed it.

Uzor Arukwe sends message to fans

The actor shared a picture of him in Igbo attire while appreciating his fans for the love shown towards his character in the hit movie.

"Odogwu Paranran is saying thank you for all the love that has been shown towards our film!!! You guys have shown him “Love In Every Word” by watching Love In Every Word 🖤 I appreciate it," he wrote.

See Uzor Arukwe's post below:

Fans react to Uzor Arukwe's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from the actor's fans and supporters, read them below:

symply_mae wrote:

"Our next AMVCA best actor in a movie winner."

chetty_wealth said:

"Odogwu parara the one I love uzor the year you’re going home with multiple awards in Jesus Name Amen 🙏 God will crown you with his Glory Amen."

judithofengland reacted:

"The sexiness in your voice when you call Achalaugo Onyewem."

aelula18 reacted:

"One And Only Odogwu Talk And Do … you constitute a Nuisance we buy your building."

mberelizzy said:

"Nobody is taking about when he first kissed bam bam at her door, omo the facial expressions had all the emotions, and then boom he controled it as the odogwu he is."

queenmercillina said:

"You are big deal! Emperor Uzor #DarkHorse London misses you! 🇬🇧."

Omoni Oboli addresses copyright claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Omoni Oboli's viral movie ‘Love in Every Word’ returned to YouTube hours after its abrupt removal over a copyright claim.

According to Oboli, the sudden removal of 'Love In Every Word' was as a result of a misunderstanding, which has been sorted out.

Attached to the post was a link to the reinstated movie, signaling that the copyright dispute with Obiora had been resolved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng