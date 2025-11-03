VeryDarkMan has called out Pastor EA Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, and other prominent Christian clerics in Nigeria in a new video.

He also shared a viral clip, which he claimed attracted US President Donald Trump’s attention to Nigeria

VeryDarkMan’s comments have triggered reactions, especially his criticism of top Nigerian church leaders for not speaking out

Social media critic Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has joined Nigerians on social media to react to President Donald Trump's threat to deploy the US military to Nigeria.

Recall that Trump, in viral social media posts, threatened to deploy American troops to Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians. He directed the message at the Nigerian government led by President Bola Tinubu.

VeryDarkMan calls out Adeboye, Oyedepo, Christian Leaders for keeping silent. Credit: verydarkblackman/adeboye

VeryDarkMan calls out Nigerian Christian clerics

Following Trump’s threat, VeryDarkMan, in a video on Monday, November 3, shared a viral clip of a Nigerian pastor speaking against the killing of Christians, as he begged the US for help.

According to VeryDarkMan, the pastor in the clip was among the few who spoke up about the insecurity in Nigeria. He added that the video was what attracted the attention of the US.

He also criticised prominent Nigerian clerics like Pastor EA Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Tunde Bakare, Pastor Paul Enenche, and other fathers of faith, questioning why they didn’t mount pressure on President Tinubu to address the insecurity before external bodies got involved.

VeryDarkMan also slammed the clerics for always calling for prayers rather than taking concrete actions.

“Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo, and Tunde Bakare have a lot of influence to pressure President Tinubu to solve the killings in Nigeria, but they all keep quiet because their brother is the president. But when Goodluck Jonathan was in power, Pastor Adeboye protested,” VeryDarkMan said in the video.

The video of VeryDarkMan calling out Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo, and others is below:

Reactions as VDM calls out Nigerian pastors

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

dinadolass1 said:

"I don’t know when pastor Adeboye protested during Jonathan,it was during buhari era and it was a prayer walk not protest. VDM should fact check this and see for himself above all everyone needs to speak up against all these killings and our influential pastors needs to do better."

BloodytoothG wrote:

"He's not even lying, the way they treated Jonathan was really crazy, the constant pressure was over the roof, but now they have all turned a blind eye, at the end of the day, Nigeria's biggest problem is and will always be tribalism."

Abdulsalam5476 said:

"It's disheartening that the religious are political dogs or being politicized. It's time we tell ourselves the truth: the killing of Christians is supposed to be the matter being tabled in the church by most of our popular religious leaders."

fficial_manova wrote:

"They are already in the power house praying. Prayer is the key bruh nor be cho-cho-cho."

Halfbreed said:

"The biggest church auditorium in the world is in Nigeria but why?? Cos Nigeria too carry church for head and that’s why all these pastors use advantage over its plp and its congregation. We focus more on church church church making pastors richer.thats where our problem lies."

