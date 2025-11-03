Self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh has reacted to US President Donald Trump's threat to deploy the military against Nigeria

GehGeh, in a viral video, slammed Nigerians rejoicing over the US military intervention

The financial expert also shared what awaits Nigeria if the US should intervene as he cautioned Nigerians

Popular self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh has criticised Nigerians rejoicing over President Donald Trump's threat against the country.

Recall that Trump, in viral social media posts, threatened to deploy American troops to Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians.

GehGeh reacts to President Donald Trump's threat against Nigeria. Credit: gehgehofficial

Source: Instagram

GehGeh, who argued that Nigeria's problem was not bigger than what its people could solve on their own, described the planned move by Trump as an invasion of a sovereign country.

He cited Libya, where US intervention left the country worse than it was, as he cautioned Nigerians.

The self-proclaimed financial expert said Nigerians celebrating the US military intervention were not smart, as he alleged they were out to divide Nigerians.

"Nobody loves Nigeria like Nigerians," GehGeh said in the video.

In related news, GehGeh ignited reactions over a video where he explained the reason for Wizkid's success.

GehGeh calls US military intervention an invasion. Credit: gehgehofficial

Source: Instagram

According to GehGeh, whenever Wizkid spots a budding artist, he nudged DJ Tunez to do a collaboration between the artist and himself.

This is so that if the song eventually doesn’t do well, it is attributed to DJ Tunez, but whenever it does well, the glory goes to him - Wizkid.

The video of GehGeh slamming Nigerians rejoicing over US military intervention below:

GehGeh's comment about the US ignites mixed reactions

While some netizens supported the self-proclaimed financial expert's opinion, others berated GehGeh and clapped back at him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

MCARIZONA5 said:

"What do you expect when you make a foolish person popular!!"

bigfish252580 said:

"This one na just fool think say na everything da da put mouth… nor be Regina Daniels Saga be this ooh."

KavodHashem commented:

"People keep mentioning Libya, but let’s be honest, is Nigeria today anything like Gaddafi’s Libya? Libya under Gaddafi was not perfect, but it was stable. There was security, education was free, healthcare was accessible, and people lived with dignity."

MR_MUSK123 said:

"Geh Geh, you’re absolutely right. But, the Nigerian politicians do they love us? We have been begging them all this years to do something about this insecurity they didn’t listen. It is now that another country is threatening them they’re listening."

LoveLove4104 reacted:

"But you all have kept quiet as our leaders destroy Nigeria. You all kept quiet as killings spread across the country. You all kept quiet as our common wealth are looted for the politicians and their kids unborn. You all."

Anointe67791400 said:

"Geh Geh complete the statement ....USA no love you pass ...who ????... I need that answer from u... Because even in your video u can't complete it because u no the truth .."

Source: Legit.ng