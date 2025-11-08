A Nigerian man shared his observations about Pastor Adeboye’s advice to Tinubu amid threats from Donald Trump

He pointed out what he loved most about Adeboye’s advice which he gave during the November Holy Ghost Night service

Many reacted as he mentioned the “truth” in what the preacher said, sharing their thoughts on the matter

A Nigerian man has reacted to the advice from General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adeboye had sent an urgent message to Tinubu following the recent threat issued by former United States president Donald Trump over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye urged President Tinubu to act swiftly and diplomatically over Trump’s threat to Nigeria.

The RCCG General Overseer also advised a 100-day window for decisive action against terrorism and insecurity nationwide.

In a tweet by @yourneighbour00 on X, a man shared what he liked about Adeboye's advice to Tinubu.

He said in his post:

"I love how pastor Adeboye responded. He gave a solid advise to the president on what to do and further went ahead to tell him truth. He said the people around the president do not like him, which I find as the truth. You don’t deny what is on ground, you work on solving it.

"This is the only country we have. It is our collective job to make sure it becomes better in our lifetime. It’s obvious that politics is more lucrative than doing a legit business, so politicians go to the extreme to remain in power by all means. The part I love most is where he advised the president to “kpai” all their sponsors, no matter how high up they are.

"Talk about going to the root of the problem, rather than cutting branches that’ll eventually grow back. Do your homework and you’ll even have a better shot at a second term."

Reactions trail man's take on Adeboye's advice

@BlazeRegent said:

"If Trump did not threaten to infiltrate Nigeria and fight the terrorists, would Pastor Adeboye have spoken up..... He was aware of what was going on and he stayed muted."

@iambon2venture said:

"Very good and solid advise .However I wish he had called it what it is,a Christian genocide.GEJ was never given this opportunity but instead it was protest that was called for.Good advise though."

@boodie84783 said:

"Dont believe any of those "Occupy Nigeria" placard carriers, they're feeling guilty bcos they cooked this up in 2014, got Goodluck out with the backing of Barrack Obama, but now it is a boomerang and they're ashamed of their hypocrisy. Trump knows them all & their crooked ways."

