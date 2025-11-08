Pastor Adeboye has urged President Tinubu to act swiftly and diplomatically over Trump’s threat to Nigeria

The RCCG General Overseer advised a 100-day window for decisive action against terrorism and insecurity nationwide

Adeboye also recalled a private conversation with the late Buhari, stressing the importance of following through on security directives

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has sent an urgent message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the recent threat issued by former United States President Donald Trump over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Speaking during the November Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp on Friday, Pastor Adeboye urged the federal government to act swiftly and diplomatically to prevent any escalation that could endanger the nation.

“If I were asked to make suggestions,” Adeboye said, “I will say quietly to our government, move fast. Move diplomatically. Find a way to convince the president of America to please delay his actions for about a hundred days.”

“When I say move fast, move diplomatically, they have to move wisely.”

Monitored by Legit.ng, the revered cleric advised that within the proposed 100-day window, the Nigerian government must take decisive steps against terrorism and insecurity.

“Then come home and tell our security chiefs: get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign,” he added.

Adeboye recalls private conversation with late Buhari

Speaking further, Pastor Adeboye reminded his listeners that a similar directive had once been issued by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who, according to him, acted on advice given during a private conversation.

“There was a president, unfortunately, he is dead now, that’s Buhari, who issued such an order. He called the service chiefs and said, ‘I give you three months, get rid of all these Boko Haram people or resign.’ He’s not around to tell you who gave him that advice,” Adeboye revealed.

Adeboye said the former president acted on advice but did not follow through, and he described a subsequent private meeting with Buhari that made the shortcoming clear.

“He ran with that advice, but he didn't follow it through because he gave the order as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The security chiefs moved fast, but the work was not done. So I went to see him, it was on the news, this time, somehow the press got to know that I visited him."

“Unfortunately, he's not alive. I'd have asked you to go and ask him. I said 'Why didn't you follow through? Because 3 months passed and the work wasn't done, why didn't you proceed with your 'threat'? I won't tell you the details, but one thing came out of that meeting, which will lead me to my next advice.”

