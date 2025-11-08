Pastor Adeboye Speaks on What China, Russia, Other World Powers Will Do if America Attacks Nigeria
Redemption City, Ogun state - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has cautioned the Nigerian government on the potential consequences of any confrontation with the United States.
He stressed that no major global power would come to Nigeria’s rescue in such a scenario.
Speaking on Friday, November 7, during the church’s November Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Adeboye urged authorities to act prudently and diplomatically following former US President Donald Trump’s threat over reports of Christian persecution in the country.
“They must take note of the fact that if America should attack us, China is not coming to defend us. Russia will not come to defend us,” he said.
He also emphasised that other world powers would likely limit themselves to condemnation rather than concrete intervention.
“All the so-called world leaders will talk, condemn what America has done in the strongest terms, but that’s all they will do. Britain is not going to come and help us. No other foreign powers will come to our aid.”
Adeboye advises Tinubu to tackle insecurity
Pastor Adeboye stressed the urgency of domestic action, calling on the government to address insecurity decisively rather than relying on foreign assistance.
“This is not the time for jokes, grammar, or for saying ‘it’s not Christian alone, Muslims are also involved.’ The point is, people are dying. Innocent people are dying,” he warned.
Source: Legit.ng
