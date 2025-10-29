VeryDarkMan claimed a popular Nigerian comedian offered him N700 million to move through his NGO

Social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) has alleged that a well-known Nigerian comedian approached him to help launder a whopping ₦700 million through a non-governmental organisation.

This is after a Nigerian man based in Germany accused the critic of mismanaging his NGO funds.

In a video posted online, the critic claimed the comedian told him about the shady proposal.

According to VDM, the plan was for the money to be paid into his NGO account under the guise of charity funding.

VeryDarkMan claims a popular Nigerian comedian offered him N700 million to move through his NGO. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG.

Once the funds were received, insiders were expected to withdraw portions, distribute kickbacks, and make the rest “disappear” in the books.

VeryDarkMan said he was promised a 10% cut, approximately ₦70 million, if he agreed to play along.

The activist claimed he flatly refused, stating he would rather invest his time in genuine ventures like real estate than allow his NGO to be used for dubious transactions.

He recounted:

“A popular comedian, this comedian dey very quiet, you no go see am for social media. E say them wan wire you ₦700M to your NGO account. For the NGO, you go come carry some money comot. You go give us the money and carry 10%. That’s ₦70 million for be my own. I tell am say anything wey make ₦700 million touch this NGO account, I no go dey find land again — na building I go buy. Anything wey make their money touch this account, their money don go.”

Listen to the audio here:

Fans react to VDM's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Abdulsalam5476:

"The funniest and hardest part is that if people force VDM to reveal the comedian's name, he would drop it with evidence. People with a conscience in this country don't reach 10."

@MrOzor1:

"Bro import the Keke and Cars. Stop all this nonsense and crash the prices"

@iykeinfos

"This alone should tell you that Fraud/money laundering thrives amongst very popular and influential people. People you won't suspect that could do such a thing. It is well. This is exactly what Nigeria Produces."

@donteddy15:

"Now I see how desperately wicked most of you commenting here are. Because you cannot do it, you think everyone is like your fraudster Blord. Nigeria is irredemable because of haters and low IQ like you all. I returned almost 450k usd. Even some useless persons insulted me for returning it."

Source: Legit.ng