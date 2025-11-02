President Bola Tinubu and former U.S. President Donald Trump are set to meet to discuss Trump’s recent comments on alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala says both leaders share a mutual interest in fighting terrorism and will use the meeting to resolve differences on security perspectives

The dialogue, expected at either the State House or White House, aims to strengthen Nigeria-U.S. cooperation on counterterrorism and religious tolerance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former United States President Donald Trump are expected to meet in the coming days to discuss recent tensions arising from Trump’s comments on alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump had earlier accused the Nigerian government of allowing the persecution of Christians and threatened to halt aid and take possible military action if the attacks continued.

The statement drew global attention and strong reactions from Nigerian officials, who described the claims as misleading.

Tinubu, Trump to hold peace talks

According to Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, both leaders share a common commitment to defeating terrorism and violent extremism.

He said the meeting would provide an opportunity to address misunderstandings about the nature of insecurity in Nigeria.

“Both President Tinubu and President Trump have shared interest in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity,” Bwala said.

“President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorizing the sale of arms to Nigeria and President Tinubu has adequately utilized the opportunity in the fight against terrorism for which we have massive results to show for it.”

Bwala added that the issue of whether terrorists in Nigeria deliberately target Christians or people of other faiths would be discussed during the meeting. He said the discussion would help both sides clarify their positions and strengthen their cooperation against terrorism.

US war department ‘preparing for action’

the United States Department of War says it is preparing for possible action in Nigeria following President Donald Trump's threat to halt aid and deploy forces over alleged killings of Christians in the country.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the development on his verified X account, saying the American government will not stand by while innocent Christians are attacked.

His statement followed Trump’s Saturday post on his Truth Social platform, where the US President said Washington could “completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists” responsible for the alleged violence.

“The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Hegseth wrote.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

