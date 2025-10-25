Senator Ned Nwoko has reacted to a viral video of him with a young woman, rumoured to be his new wife

The video surfaced on social media following his marital drama with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

Senator Ned Nwoko, who condemned the false claims on social media, also revealed he would take legal action if it continued

Senator Ned Nwoko has finally broken his silence following rumors of him taking a new wife, after his marital drama with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Recall that Nwoko made waves online for a day after Regina, in a viral video, accused the senator of domestic violence.

Amid the marital crisis, a video of Nwoko and a young lady surfaced on social media, as rumors claimed she was the senator's new wife.

Ned Nwoko debunks rumours

In a social media post on Saturday, October 25, the politician clarified that the young woman, who visited with her team, was under the Peace Ambassadors initiative.

Nwoko stated that he does not have any form of personal or private connection with her.

"It is now being circulated online with false claims attempting to affiliate me with her. It is unfortunate what social media has become, a space where moments are easily twisted for clout and misinformation.

During the visit, photographs were taken with members of the delegation, as is customary whenever I receive guests. Let me state clearly that the news being propagated about her visit is entirely false," he wrote in part.

He further advised that individuals, groups, or media outlets spreading this fabricated story desist immediately, adding that he would take legal action if it persists.

Ned Nwoko's social media post debunking claims of him marrying a new wife is below:

Reactions as Ned Nwoko addresses rumours

chizzylators9 commented:

"In ned nwoko's house I am nothing but in Maria's house I am her Queen: is that statement true sir and what do you have to say about it, it kept me worried sir and we need to hear from you

real__chinababy said:

"You haven't addressed the video from outside of your gate."

dressesinabuja commented:

"You go dey address tire sir buh how is my sister Regina doing."

anyikajenniferr reacted:

"Please pa Ned how is our Regina ur last wife? Hope she's okay?

toshee247 commented:

"Explain to us what happened with Regina in full video, thank u sir."

norahvivian11 said:

"I no hear the gist but na warning and threats I de see…anyway how is our small madam doing? She don go rehab?"

ada_beke_comedy wrote:

"On earth i am nothing but in heaven i am a queen."

tiara_agada commented:

"Why didn’t you give Regina the last picture to Edit for you? You look extremelyy old and tired sir! Hope Regina is fine?"

