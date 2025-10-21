Comedian Deeone has reacted to actress Regina Daniels and businessman Ned Nwoko's marital crisis

Deeone, in a fiery video, argued that Regina Daniels tarnished Ned Nwoko's name with the allegation she made against the senator

The comedian also stated that Senator Ned made Regina Daniels famous, a comment that stirred up debate on social media

Comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Deeone, has joined the list of celebrities to react to actress Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko's marital crisis.

Deeone, who advised his fans against partnering or marrying anyone who had nothing to lose, argued that Senator Ned made Regina famous as he already had a name and was popular before marrying her.

"One of the worst mistakes you can make in your life is to go into partnership, marriage, or collaboration with someone who has nothing to lose. Who was Regina in the industry? The person that made Regina Daniels today is Senator Ned; I am not talking about the money, but even the name. He was a billionaire before he married Regina, and it is a plus to her," he said.

Deeone also reacted to the viral video of Regina saying she could no longer tolerate the alleged mistreatment by her husband.

The comedian argued that Regina's claim, despite no evidence, had tarnished Senator Ned's name.

"But look at today now, this man that is highly respected, they are looking at him as a wife-beater without evidence. Never trust the loyalty of a poor man or poor woman. I am sure Ned is not happy because a good name is better than riches. That is why anyone who defames you should always be arrested if they can't prove it; do the same to Regina Daniels, because this is a big disgrace on your person. You should know better, you go and carry person from poverty and lift am up, but now Regina doesn’t understand what it means to have a good name. All his money can’t clean this thing; people already have a bad impression about him," Deeone said in part.

The video of Deeone speaking about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marital crisis is below:

Reactions trail Deeone's comment

The comedian's comment has since led to a debate, with some netizens defending Regina Daniels.

omaadekunle said:

"Deone please I no gree for this. We don't know the Ned nwoke. We knew him through Regina

snazziemusic said:

"You said it all brother. But Regina was more famous than Ned before na."

yetidarl reacted:

"It's because of Regina I know the name Ned Nwoko

mandueventus commented:

"I disagree, Gina was somebody before she met ned, she was doing well sir herself."

snazziemusic said:

"Any lady that marry Ned be like person way marry gods . Cause everything in life is settled."

nero_realtor wrote:

"But we knew Ned because of Gina now I am confused here."

