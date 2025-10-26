Regina Daniels' sister has shut down rumours of reconciliation between the Nollywood actress and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko

Destiny Daniels fired back at critics who assumed Regina had returned to her estranged husband, sharing more evidence online

Recall that Regina Daniels made a grand return online sharing clips of herself onboard a private jet with her siblings and friends

Regina Daniels' marriage has continued to make waves as her younger sister, Destiny Daniels, recently spoke up on her behalf, refuting reconciliation claims.

A viral video showing Regina, her siblings, and friends boarding a private jet sparked speculation that the actress had returned to her husband's home.

Regina Daniels’ sister speaks up on her behalf. Credit: destinydaniels

Debunking the claims, Destiny took to her Instagram story to question why netizens often assume things based on what they see online.

According to Destiny, her sister could afford the luxury lifestyle and disclosed that Regina had booked the private jet for $10,000.

Destiny also shared pictures of her sister's scars, writing:

“Why una like to dey assume things for this socio-media like this? So because of PJ, we go forget pain and plenty of scars just like that? Thank God sey plane no cost much to book. Na just $10k and na my sister, my idolo, wey pay for am! Clock it."

Recall that Regina Daniels had previously cried out over alleged domestic violence in her marriage.

Her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, in a public statement, attributed the tension to what he described as her “battle with drugs and alcohol abuse.”

Reports claimed the mother of two had reconciled with her husband and returned to his home.

Screenshot of Regina Daniels' sister's update is below:

Regina Daniels’ sister's Instastory post as she speaks up for actress. Credit: destinydaniels

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' sister's update

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

sunshin.e____ said:

"Ahhhhhhhhh!!!!! It’s funny how your sister made him look perfect before us. Omo eh."

kosi_so_chukwu_ commented:

"Why was the second wife in the PJ? $5k each?"

iamoseroland said:

"Make ur family too clock it.. 🤌🏼 na una still de bring everything to social media. But wen una nor see comments wey una like, una go de para."

suxxessful_bella commented:

"Sis said private jet no cost!! Chia poverty you did me dirty."

nis.synee said:

"She was suffering and smiling."

kerryonyiichic commented:

"I don’t think spending 10,000$ on pj is wise, she should try to save as much as she can this period.

aikay_okoro said:

"They beat her and her feet got swollen? The kain insulting lies that you people throw at us on this IG ehn… na only God go forgive una."

p._beverly said:

"That could be a form of distraction for her doesn’t mean she’s not going through pain,people like to assume. You people should Allow her heal and face your family problems instead."

eversplen8833 commented:

"This alone will tell you people that Ned is not actually the bad person these kids are painting him to be ,cos i don’t know where they get the guts to be disrespecting him like this ,one even say he for beat him .If na somebody like Wike dey marry their sister ,will they talk about him like this."

