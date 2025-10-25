Actress Regina Daniels has broken her silence with a first video post since news of her marriage crisis with Ned Nwoko

In a series of new videos, Regina Daniels appeared to have moved on from the drama as she appeared to be onboard a jet

Regina Daniels' return to social media has stirred reactions as netizens shared their observations about the mother of two

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has finally returned to social media in grand style following reports of her marital crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

On Saturday, October 25, Regina, via her official Instagram page, reshared clips capturing her onboard a private jet.

The mother of two, who appeared to be in a happy mood, was seen drinking from a glass cup as she was heard saying, "morale high."

Regina's return to social media comes after a dance video of her mother, actress Rita Daniels, and her brother made waves on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina Daniels made waves on social media over a viral video showing the actress weeping outside her Abuja mansion.

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing. But in my house, I am a queen,” she said through sobs.

Regina's return to social media comes amid reports of a reconciliation between her and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The senator's brother, in a public address, had hinted at a family intervention while stating that the issue was a private issue.

The video Regina Daniels shared as she returned to social media is below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' return

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as social media users shared their opinions about the Nollywood actress' return. Read them below:

