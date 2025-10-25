Regina Daniels Breaks Silence in Style After Reports of Marital Crisis, Her Video Draws Reactions
- Actress Regina Daniels has broken her silence with a first video post since news of her marriage crisis with Ned Nwoko
- In a series of new videos, Regina Daniels appeared to have moved on from the drama as she appeared to be onboard a jet
- Regina Daniels' return to social media has stirred reactions as netizens shared their observations about the mother of two
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has finally returned to social media in grand style following reports of her marital crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.
On Saturday, October 25, Regina, via her official Instagram page, reshared clips capturing her onboard a private jet.
The mother of two, who appeared to be in a happy mood, was seen drinking from a glass cup as she was heard saying, "morale high."
Regina's return to social media comes after a dance video of her mother, actress Rita Daniels, and her brother made waves on social media.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina Daniels made waves on social media over a viral video showing the actress weeping outside her Abuja mansion.
“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing. But in my house, I am a queen,” she said through sobs.
Regina's return to social media comes amid reports of a reconciliation between her and her husband, Ned Nwoko.
The senator's brother, in a public address, had hinted at a family intervention while stating that the issue was a private issue.
The video Regina Daniels shared as she returned to social media is below:
Reactions trail Regina Daniels' return
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as social media users shared their opinions about the Nollywood actress' return. Read them below:
moudyoma said:
"Them no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter. Online in-laws everywhere with plenty advice."
chz.4_7 commented:
"It is Better to drink Tequila on a PJ than in Keke."
officialfabuloux said:
"In Ned’s house I’m nobody, in my house I’m somebody 💯 the quote keeps coming to my head."
mucluxury commented:
"Wey all the Nigerians wey dey CRY for comment section? Nigerians always learn to mind your business. Some people even insult their destiny’s helpers because this matter."
msmogul_ said:
"No be alcohol wey her husband complain about she still dey shark so."
theella_space commented:
"Leave husband and wife matter..una no dey hear. Advice just full everywhere."
bad_manbadmus said:
"For inside this life wey still get another life... Mind ur business."
anosike_emmanuel_c commented:
"Maybe on her way to Jordan. She should leave him for who , Your husband or brother."
Regina Daniels' husband debunks rumours
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels' husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, addressed rumours about him taking a new wife.
This comes following a viral video of the lawmaker with a young lady following his marital issues with Regina. Nwoko revealed he had no connection with the lady.
Source: Legit.ng
