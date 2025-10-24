Rita Daniels, Regina's mum, has surfaced online for the first time since her daughter's marital drama with Ned Nwoko

The young actress and her billionaire husband had a clash that became public and fuelled speculations

The new video posted by her mother and brother has ignited more reactions, considering what they were seen doing in it

Nigerian online users are reacting to a fresh video of Rita Daniels and her son, Sammy. Regina's mother has now been seen online since the viral video of her daughter’s clash with Ned Nwoko.

The video saw a distressed Regina, crying about what her life has been reduced to in the billionaire's home.

Many reacted to their crisis, especially after Ned Nwoko came forward with substance abuse claims.

In a new development, Regina's mother and her brother posted a dance video online.

The clip confused netizens, who wondered why Rita seemed happy despite her daughter's predicament.

Although there have been speculations that the 25-year-old has returned to the billionaire's home, fans are still a bit skeptical.



Many react as Rita Daniels, son dance online

@black_shuga22 said:

"So you just came online after the whole saga just to post this?? P.s make everybody mind wetin dem go reply under this my comment coz I no get chills o."

@ifeanyichukwu_angel said:

"Comment section never marinate 😂make una call me back. She’s pretty 😍 anyways."

@val_loveday said:

"Comment wetin de your mind now oh, no be If I comment now . Una go sayyy, "That's what I wan even type". 🙄🙄 Talk am with your full chest now."

@smallighter said:

"@rita.daniels06 after what your daughter passed through you still dey happy come dey dance 😢😭💔."



@ag_gabysto said:

"Bless up ma..❤️🙌the is your strength, and thank God everyday for giving you a son like @sir.sammywest 😍."

@duru_maris said:

"You no just get Shane. Them Dey bear your Pikin for marriage wey you force her enter and you get the audacity to come here come dance!!! You failed her as a mother!!!"

@ushie_virginia_uke said:

"When will people learn how to mind their business in this space? And is her fellow women that are bashing her. It is well ooo."

@jennyy_collections said:

"Make Una like my comment Abeg I wan come, comment section never ripe😂."

@fruittherapy_by_fave said:

"Mummy how is Lady g doing, hope she is alright, I just pray for her everyday 🙏."

@chi_babeeee69 said:

"Daughter dey cry, mama dey dance😂 ok oh."



Rita Daniels reacts to Regina's marital crisis

According to an earlier report, an old video of Rita Daniels speaking about her daughter Regina's relationship with Ned Nwoko resurfaced.

Rita Daniels explained that she was the last person to know about Regina and Ned Nwoko's relationship.

The Nollywood actress stated that she had to accept her daughter's choice after she noticed changes in her behaviour.

